In an interview with Piers Morgan, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was shown videos of his late father that he had never seen before. In the videos, Ronaldo's father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, expressed how proud he was of his son. The emotional video, which the footballer had not seen before, brought him to tears. Ronaldo also spoke about how the rape allegations against him embarrassed him in front of his family.

Aveiro passed away at the age of 42 due to liver failure. He was a former soldier who became an alcoholic after serving in Mozambique and Angola. Rolando and Aveiro did not have a close relationship while Rolando was growing up due to his father's alcoholism. However, in the video shown by Morgan, it was clear that Aveiro was very proud of his son's achievements.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player was only 20 when his father passed away. The message from his father, which he had never seen before, made Ronaldo very emotional during the interview.

Aveiro had not seen the achievements of his son before his passing. The player laments that he has been able to support the rest of his family but his father never got to enjoy his achievements. More than wanting his father to experience the luxuries of having a superstar footballer as a son, Ronaldo wanted his father to see the birth of his four children.

The Daily Mail recalled how in 2014, Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, revealed that she had tried to abort Ronaldo. Yet, after his birth, it was his mother who supported Ronaldo the most. During the interview, Ronaldo also spoke about how his mother wanted him to marry his girlfriend. While breaking the hearts of many of his fans, Ronaldo might soon be getting hitched to Rodriguez as he claimed in the interview.

Among other things that the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner discussed with Morgan, the topic of his rape accusation was also brought up. Ronaldo had been accused of sexual assault by American model Kathryn Mayorga. Ronaldo denied the claims made by Mayorga and said that the accusations embarrassed him in front of his family.

Ronaldo's mother and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, have supported his stance. However, Ronaldo recalled how he had to change the television channel which was talking about the case when his children came into the room.

According to Mayorga, the footballer had exposed himself to her before forcefully engaging in sexual intercourse. Even though a Las Vegas court dismissed the case due to lack of evidence, Mayorga is pursuing a civil case. Mayorga had been paid a settlement amount and is breaching a confidentiality contract by going ahead with her case. Ronaldo does not want his children to think that their father is a criminal.