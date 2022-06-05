After several days of rumours and speculations, pop star Shakira and FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique have released a joint statement to confirm their split. The couple has been together for almost 12 years and have two children out of the union.

Numerous media outlets have been claiming that the separation is largely due to infidelity on the part of the Barcelona defender, who was reportedly caught with another woman. The former couple's statement did not address those rumours. Instead, they focused on the confirmation of their decision to part ways.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," read the statement, as quoted by Marca.

Unfortunately, the split has dragged some other innocent people in the mud. Spanish publications have been speculating that Pique had an affair with an unnamed 20-year-old blonde student and event hostess. However, other false claims have linked him with the mother of Barcelona teammate Gavi.

With any affair so far unconfirmed, many are looking for answers behind the unfortunate breakdown of the relationship between the two public figures. Sadly, the speculations have snowballed from trouble in the union to claims of the affair with the blonde woman. Then, Turkish journalist Malih Esat suddenly claimed that the affair was with Gavi's mum. In a tweet, he said, "That woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star, Pablo Gavi. Gavi isn't aware of the incident. Anything can happen to you or me in a world where Shakira gets cheated on!"

Hilariously, Esat shared a photo of the alleged "other woman" and it was not even Gavi's mum, but his sister. It remains to be seen if Pique or Gavi's camp will speak up about the fake news but it is at least clear that the news about the split is not fake.