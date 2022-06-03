The 2021/22 football season is now over, but FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique is still making it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. News outlets all over Spain have been bursting with reports claiming that he and long-term partner Shakira are heading for separation.

Much of the world bore witness to the love story between the two stars when they fell in love during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Pique was part of the Spanish National Team that won the prestigious tournament. Meanwhile, pop superstar Shakira performed the event's theme song.

The pair have been together ever since, and have two children from the union named Milan and Sasha. However, they have remained unmarried and if rumours are to be believed, it appears as though it may no longer happen.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Pique has left the family home and is now back in his bachelor pad located in Calle Muntaner in Barcelona. Several of Pique's neighbors have reportedly told El Periodico that he has returned to the building where he used to live before coupling up with the Colombian singer.

Read more Barcelona news: Xavi wants marquee defensive signing linked with Chelsea

Apart from that, the Barcelona defender has reportedly been spotted partying and enjoying the famous Barcelona nightlife. His friend Riqui Puig along with other friends, including women, have supposedly been hanging out with him.

Fans have also been looking for other clues, including the pair's social media activity. Many have noticed that they have not been posting any photos together since March.

Meanwhile, others are also looking at the lyrics of Shakira's new collaboration with Rauw Alejandro titled "Te Felicito." The lyrics speak of a broken relationship and apparent dishonesty: "Do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."

"I don't buy that cheap philosophy, I'm sorry, I don't ride that motorcycle anymore; I can't stand two-faced people; I used to put my hands on fire for you and you treat me like one more of your whims; your wound didn't open my skin, but it opened my eyes," she sang.

Of course these are pure speculations, with both parties keeping their silence as of the moment. Reports are claiming that the separation was triggered when Pique was caught with another woman. The alleged mistress' identity is still unknown, but some tabloids are reporting that she may be a 20-year-old blonde student who also works as an event hostess.

Nothing has been confirmed as yet, with fans of both celebrities waiting for an official statement from the couple should they choose to address the rumours.