Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a US company specialising in hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyser systems, surged almost 15% in early trading on Monday before settling with an 11.9% gain after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

The jump was driven by rapid growth in its electrolyser business, positioning the hydrogen fuel cell maker as a frontrunner in the fast-expanding clean hydrogen economy.

Plug Power's Surge

Plug Power Inc. reported quarterly revenue of approximately US$174 million, a 21% year-over-year increase. Electrolyser sales were the standout figure, with revenues more than tripling from the prior year to about US$45 million.

For a company long scrutinised over losses and high cash burn, the results provided investors with rare evidence of commercial momentum. Analysts said the figures suggest Plug Power is beginning to turn its project pipeline into measurable sales.

What Drove The Rally

The sharp gain was tied directly to Plug Power's earnings release, which demonstrated momentum in electrolyser technology at a time when global demand for hydrogen is expanding. Investors are paying close attention to how the hydrogen sector fits into decarbonisation, powering data centres, logistics fleets and industrial hubs.

The company's update suggested it is beginning to convert pipeline potential into measurable sales. Another factor at play is market positioning.

Plug Power has been a heavily shorted stock, meaning many traders were betting on its price to fall. When the company delivered positive sales data, some short sellers were compelled to repurchase shares to cover their positions. Analysts noted this dynamic may have added fuel to the rally, compounding the early gains.

The surge also stood out compared with rivals. Companies like Bloom Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and FuelCell Energy operate in the same space but did not experience the same boost. Investors said Plug's specific electrolyser growth, combined with policy support for clean hydrogen in the U.S. and Europe, gave it a temporary advantage.

Why It Matters

Plug Power's stock jump underscores how quickly sentiment around hydrogen companies can change. For years, the business has battled deep losses, high cash burn and questions over whether hydrogen could compete with other clean technologies. Showing credible sales growth in its electrolyser unit gives investors a more concrete reason to back the stock.

Still, risks remain high. Plug Power is not yet profitable and continues to rely on government incentives and subsidies. Supply chain disruptions or policy changes could quickly dampen momentum. Analysts also warn that scaling electrolyser production to meet global demand will be challenging, requiring capital discipline and operational execution.

For investors, the opportunity and the risk are closely linked. If Plug Power sustains electrolyser growth and narrows its losses, it could establish itself as a leading player in the hydrogen economy. But if costs spiral or demand softens, the stock could reverse just as quickly as it rallied.