In a shocking holiday tragedy, police have arrested the daughter-in-law of a woman whose Christmas cake fatally poisoned three family members. She is now under suspicion of murder and attempted murder, with authorities believing she is the culprit behind lacing the cake with poison.

Authorities detained Deise Moura at the home she shares with her husband, Diego, 39. Diego is the son of Zeli Dos Anjos, 61, who baked the Christmas cake that led to the deaths of two of her sisters and her niece.

Christmas Cake Tragedy: Daughter-in-Law Arrested

Zeli, a mother of one, remains hospitalised in critical condition, while her siblings and niece tragically succumbed to the effects of the tainted Christmas cake. The festive gathering in Torres, near Porto Alegre in southern Brazil, turned into a nightmare on 23rd December.

Within hours of consuming the cake, Maida Bernice Flores da Silva (58), Neuza Denize Silva Dos Anjos (65), and Neuza's daughter, Tatiana Silvia Dos Santos (43), lost their life to the poisoning. Subsequent investigations by authorities revealed the presence of lethal levels of arsenic in their systems.

Tatiana's 10-year-old son, Matheus, Zeli's great-nephew, underwent medical treatment and was finally discharged from the hospital on Friday. Maida's husband, Jefferson, also required medical attention, Neuza's husband, Joao, fortunately, escaped the poisoning as he had not consumed any of the cake.

Just days prior, MailOnline reported that Zeli's first husband, Paulo Luis (68), tragically passed away after consuming a contaminated banana. As part of their ongoing investigation, authorities are scheduled to exhume his remains from his final resting place next Thursday.

Family Poisoned, Investigation Underway

The dramatic arrest of Deise Moura was exclusively revealed to MailOnline by Torres Police Chief Marcus Vinicius Veloso. He stated that the mother-of-one was apprehended at her residence in Nova Santa Rita late Sunday evening.

'The woman was arrested for triple homicide and a triple attempted homicide,' he said. 'She was taken initially to a police station at Canoas, then to Torres police station and is now in the women's jail in the city, at this moment we cannot say anything else.'

Last week, police officials stated they were unaware of familial disputes but maintained an open investigative approach while awaiting definitive laboratory results. These impending results are expected to provide crucial insights. Preliminary findings, however, have already revealed the presence of arsenic in the victims' blood samples.

Paulo's body, as confirmed by investigative sources, will be exhumed next Thursday for further forensic analysis. It was revealed that no toxicological samples were collected during the initial investigation, as medical professionals at Torres Hospital attributed his death to food poisoning.

Poison Or Accident? The Mystery Behind The Deadly Cake

Family members have informed MailOnline that Paulo and Zeli experienced a sudden onset of illness after consuming mashed bananas they had cultivated from a plant in their garden. This incident coincided with the devastating floods that ravaged the region in May, raising concerns about potential fruit contamination.

At the time, Zeli was also transported to the hospital but subsequently recovered. However, Paulo succumbed to the illness within hours of his admission. Within minutes of consuming the cake, the group of seven gathered at the Christmas party began to experience adverse reactions, describing the taste as 'bitter and peppery.'

Symptoms quickly escalated, with all individuals experiencing vomiting. A fleet of ambulances was subsequently dispatched to transport them to the hospital. Tragically, Maida, a retired teacher, succumbed first on Christmas Eve. Neuza followed shortly thereafter, and her daughter, Tatiana, passed away later that evening.

Zeli's ten-year-old great-nephew, Matheus, Tatiana's son, also fell ill and required critical care for a week. He was transferred to a pediatric unit Friday evening from the Senhora dos Navegantes Hospital in Torres.

Paulo's brother, Joao, married to Neuza, did not partake in the cake. However, Maida's husband, Jefferson, consumed a small portion and subsequently experienced illness, though his condition did not necessitate hospitalisation.

In a recent interview with MailOnline, Isabel Moraes, Jefferson's sister, expressed her suspicion of foul play, suggesting that someone with a 'grudge' may have intentionally targeted the family. She described the tragic events as 'strange' and deeply unsettling.

'The whole family is shocked. We just don't know what to say, someone who is so close to us, we never imagined it.' she said.