Urfan Sharif, 43, was brutally attacked by fellow inmates at HMP Belmarsh in South London just weeks into his 40-year sentence for the murder of his 10-year-old daughter, Sara Sharif. Using the sharp edge of a tuna can lid, two prisoners ambushed Sharif in his cell on New Year's Day, slashing his neck in a shocking act of prison justice.

Sharif's crimes, which involved subjecting his daughter to horrific abuse before her tragic death, reportedly motivated the violent assault. Sara endured a horrifying ordeal of hooding, biting, and burning before succumbing to fatal injuries, sparking widespread outrage. Though critically injured, Sharif is believed to have survived the attack.

Attack On Sharif In Prison

It is alleged that the two inmates were driven to violence by Urfan Sharif's horrific abuse of the 10-year-old girl. The child suffered a campaign of unimaginable cruelty, including being hooded, bitten, and burned, before ultimately succumbing to fatal injuries.

Her body, bearing the scars of at least 71 injuries, was found at the family's home in Woking, Surrey, last year. Authorities are investigating a violent assault that took place at Belmarsh on New Year's Day. The Prison Service and the Metropolitan Police are working together to gather evidence and apprehend those responsible.

'It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate,' a Prison Serve spokesperson said. Scotland Yard has confirmed that officers are investigating an allegation of assault against a prisoner at Belmarsh. The 43-year-old inmate sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

What Happened Inside The Cell?

Reports indicated the murderer sustained lacerations to his neck and face, requiring immediate medical attention within the prison, according to MailOnline. 'Urfan was sliced up badly in his cell by two others who rushed in. It was planned, and they used a makeshift weapon — made from the lid of a tin of tuna,' a prison source said.

'He was sliced in the neck and face and is still in healthcare and in a very bad way. He was lucky to survive, has had to have stitches and will have scars as a permanent reminder of the attack.'

'The guards tried to keep him safe because he obviously had a target on his back after the case was such big news. Something like this was always on the cards, and an attack was probably only a matter of time.'

'Sharif has tried to keep his head down since coming into the jail, but word quickly got round about who he was. Inmates were not happy he is in there with them and, although the other prisoners are in for heinous crimes, a lot of them don't like people who attack children. A lot of them are saying how it couldn't have happened to a more deserving guy.'

HMP Belmarsh houses some of the UK's most notorious criminals, including Stephen Port (a.k.a. Grindr Killer), who was convicted of murdering four young men he met on the dating app. Other inmates at the high-security facility include Delroy Grant, dubbed the 'Night Stalker' - a serial burglar and rapist who terrorised south London for 17 years.

Another inmate, Danyal Hussein, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the ritualistic murders of two teenage sisters in a London park.

The Agony Of Sara Sharif

The court heard during the trial that the 10-year-old schoolgirl endured unimaginable suffering over two years of horrific abuse, ultimately succumbing to the torture inflicted by her father, Urfan Sharif (43), and stepmother, Beinash Batool (30).

Commencing the sentencing, Mr Justice Cavanagh condemned the 'inconceivable' cruelty inflicted upon Sara. He imposed a minimum term of 40 years on Sharif, 33 years on Batool, and 16 years on Malik for their roles in the child's tragic death.

This Sara Sharif story is so horrifying and disgusting. Failed by her despicable family, failed by the appalling system, failed by everyone who should have protected her. Poor little girl. RIP Sara 💔 pic.twitter.com/YrbVhZmqaW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2024

Judge Cavanagh emphasised Sharif's primary responsibility as Sara's father while also condemning the lack of remorse shown by Batool and Malik. He painted a harrowing picture of Sara's suffering, stating, 'This poor child was battered with severe force, again and again' and she was treated as 'the family servant despite her young age.'

Sharif and Batool were convicted of murder last month, while her uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was found guilty of the lesser charge of causing or allowing a child's death. The court heard that Sara sustained a horrific catalogue of injuries.

She was subjected to scalding with boiling liquid while restrained. She was beaten with a cricket bat and struck with a metal pole broken from a children's high chair. She also suffered burns inflicted with a hot iron.

'The abuse - which for anyone else would be exceptional - had become normalised for this little girl and you persuaded her that she deserved it,' the judge said. Sara now rests peacefully in a grave marked with her mother's surname, adorned with a daily offering of fresh flowers from her grieving mother, Olga.