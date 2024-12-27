A pizza delivery in Florida turned into a shocking act of violence when a delivery worker allegedly stabbed a pregnant customer 14 times over a tip dispute, according to The New York Post.

The suspect, 22-year-old Brianna Alvelo, now faces charges of attempted murder, home invasion, assault, and kidnapping following the incident at the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee.

Tip Dispute Escalates Into Violence

The victim, celebrating her daughter's fifth birthday with her boyfriend, initially offered Alvelo a £39.92 ($50) bill for a £26.34 ($33) order. Unable to provide change, Alvelo received a meagre £1.60 ($2) tip, which reportedly enraged her.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alvelo returned 90 minutes later with a masked accomplice, intent on violence.

Armed with a knife, Alvelo allegedly attacked the woman in her motel room. The accomplice, wielding a firearm, further terrorised the scene. In addition to the brutal stabbing, the pair ransacked the victim's purse and destroyed a Nintendo Switch belonging to her daughter, per reports from Click Orlando.

Horrific Assault Captured on CCTV

Security footage showed Alvelo's red Toyota entering the motel parking lot around 10 p.m. on Sunday for the initial delivery.

The vehicle returned later with Alvelo and her accomplice. Inside the room, the victim attempted to shield her young daughter from harm, suffering a blow to the back during the struggle.

Desperate to call for help, she reached for her phone, only for Alvelo to smash it. The suspect then stabbed the victim 14 times before fleeing the scene at the accomplice's command, according to NBC News.

Authorities were alerted, and the victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. While undergoing treatment, she learned she was pregnant.

Swift Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

NEW: Florida pizza delivery worker stabs a pregnant customer 14 times because she was upset about a $2 tip



Brianna Alvelo, 22, was upset over a $2 tip after delivering a pizza to the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee and returned with an accomplice



The victim was celebrating a… pic.twitter.com/UJsrMNqPjl — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 26, 2024

Law enforcement apprehended Alvelo the following day. She is currently being held without bail at Osceola County Jail.

Her accomplice, described as armed and dangerous, remains at large. The sheriff's office assured the public that the incident was isolated but noted that investigations are ongoing.

Marco's Pizza, where Alvelo was employed, issued a statement expressing shock and dismay. The local franchise owner and employees are cooperating fully with authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred," the statement read. "The safety and well-being of customers and team members are always our top priority, and we are taking this matter very seriously," per Facebook updates.

Community in Shock

The incident has left the local community reeling. Neighbours and witnesses expressed disbelief over the escalation of a seemingly trivial dispute into such a violent act.

Felony charges against Alvelo carry severe penalties, with prosecutors emphasising the gravity of the crime. Police have urged anyone with information about the accomplice to come forward.

The Riviera Motel, where the attack occurred, has pledged to enhance its safety protocols in light of the shocking crime. Local authorities have assured residents that they are committed to bringing all those involved to justice.