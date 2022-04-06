A police officer did not think twice before risking his own life to save a child when communal violence broke out in the Karauli area of the Indian state of Rajasthan on Saturday.

A picture of Rajasthan Police constable Netresh Sharma, 31, which went viral on social media, shows him running past blazing houses with a child in his arms. The photo was shared by the Senior Superintendent of Police of Shamli, IPS Sukriti Madhav Mishra.

Sharma had reportedly taken the baby from two women who were trapped in the area and ran past blazing structures to save him. The photograph was nothing less than a scene straight out of a Hindi movie wherein the hero rushes to save innocent lives and wins in the end.

Violence had broken out in Karauli City after some unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at a motorcycle rally being held as part of a religious procession on April 2. The resulting violence led to communal clashes and rioters set vehicles and shops ablaze. The rally was being held on the first day of the Hindu New Year.

As many as 20 people sustained injuries in the clashes. The police have arrested 46 people in connection with the case, according to local reports. A curfew had also been imposed in Karauli and internet services remained suspended in the district until midnight on April 3.

Meanwhile, state chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced constable Netresh Sharma's promotion as head constable for his selfless act. Gehlot also called Netresh Sharma over the phone to praise him personally.

"I suddenly saw a house in the middle of two shops that were burning with two-three women trapped inside. One of them had a child in her arms. As soon as I saw that scene, I rushed into the house," Sharma said, according to an NDTV report.

"The flames were closing in on the door. The women begged me to help and I told them to give me the child who was already wrapped in a shawl. I took the child in my arms and I told the mother and the other women in the house to run out behind me," he added.