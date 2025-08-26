A sleepy alpine town in Victoria was turned into a warzone on Tuesday morning when two detectives were gunned down and a third seriously wounded during a routine police operation.

The officers had arrived at a rural property in Porepunkah, a town of just 1,000 residents, to serve a warrant linked to historical sex offences, The Age reported. But the mission quickly spiralled into bloodshed when the suspect opened fire, sparking one of the most significant police manhunts in recent years.

Who Is the Suspect?

Police have named the gunman as Dezi Freeman, 56, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen with a long history of hostility toward law enforcement. Freeman has frequently referred to officers as 'terrorist thugs', 'corrupt scum' and 'Nazis' in online rants.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Freeman had been living in a derelict bus on the property where the shooting unfolded. Investigators believe he stole two firearms from the fatally wounded detectives before fleeing the scene, possibly accompanied by family members, including children.

Dezi Freeman, a well-known sovereign citizen, has been identified as the gunman who allegedly shot dead two cops and wounded a third in Porepunkah, Victoria, this morning.https://t.co/PQCLo3Yc9X — The Noticer (@NoticerNews) August 26, 2025

The sovereign citizen movement, to which Freeman is linked, is a fringe ideology that denies government authority. Though often dismissed as eccentric, the Australian Federal Police has previously warned it carries 'an underlying capacity to inspire violence'.

How the Attack Unfolded

Chief Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed the deadly ambush took place around 10.30 a.m. as detectives searched the bus on Freeman's property.

'One of those officers was a 59-year-old detective. The other, a 35-year-old senior constable,' he told reporters. 'Another detective was also shot and is currently in surgery. His injuries are not life-threatening.'

Bush described the shootings as 'a terribly tragic event for Victoria Police, the police family, and the country as a whole'. He vowed that capturing Freeman remains 'the number one priority', with specialist armed units and helicopters now hunting him across the region.

Town in Lockdown

As the manhunt intensified, Porepunkah Primary School was placed into lockdown. Principal Jill Gillies said students were kept 'safe and calm' for several hours until families were able to collect them. Children from outlying areas remained at school under police protection.

Independent MP Helen Haines, who represents the area, called it 'the most terrible of days' for her community, while Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas spoke of 'deep sorrow and shock'.

Two on duty police officers have been shot and killed, and a third was seriously injured, during an incident in Porepunkah this morning.



Further information about the incident will be provided once it comes to hand.



More > https://t.co/5Uramk8IhC pic.twitter.com/jjv5Cprk1V — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) August 26, 2025

Tributes to Fallen Officers

The Police Association condemned the killings as 'senseless violence' and pledged full support to the bereaved families. Victoria Police have not yet released the names of the two slain officers but said their bravery and sacrifice 'will never be forgotten'.

A Town Changed Forever

For locals, Porepunkah is usually known for its mountain views, cycling trails and quiet country life. But Tuesday's tragedy has left scars that will not fade quickly.

Authorities are urging residents to remain indoors and avoid the active search zone until the gunman is caught.

What began as a routine police operation has now plunged a picturesque town into grief, fear and a relentless hunt for justice.