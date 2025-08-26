After a new set of images of Donald Trump's bruised and discoloured skin on the back of his hand went viral, a weekend round of golf has again put the spotlight on the US President's physical well-being.

The 79-year-old president was filmed at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, and the footage is now circulating widely after showing him dragging his right leg and appearing unable to walk in a straight line.

The video, shared by Kacy Clemens, son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, was intended as a light-hearted highlight reel of their time spent with the president. Instead, one short clip of Trump walking beside Roger Clemens has drawn intense scrutiny.

Concerns Grow After Repeated Incidents

It should be noted that this is not the first time Trump's walk has been examined in recent weeks.

Trump struggled to walk in a straight line as he went to greet Putin pic.twitter.com/bCbJnlZMgB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2025

Earlier this month, during his high-profile summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, he was seen veering noticeably off a red carpet laid out for the event. Video of the moment showed him drifting from side to side before reaching his meeting point, fuelling similar speculation about his stability.

Together, the Alaska incident and the golf course clip have ignited fresh discussions about whether the president's health is deteriorating before the public's eyes.

The Bruising Question

Adding to the debate, the latest golf footage revealed a fresh bruise on Trump's left hand. The mark was visible in Kacy Clemens' Instagram post, where he praised an 'incredible day at Trump National, Washington, DC with The President, Donald Trump!'

🚨 WATCH: After months of footage showing 80 year old Trump dragging his right leg, new video from yesterday’s golf outing shows him struggling to step out of a cart—his legs looking far from stable.



What’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/EENBARsPHO — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 2, 2025

This is the second time this month that visible bruising has triggered discussion. Previously, discolouration on Trump's right hand prompted the White House to insist that nothing was amiss. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said then, 'President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.'

Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, also weighed in on the situation. She attributed the marks to 'minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.' While that explanation has been repeated, the appearance of bruises on both hands has only sharpened the focus on his condition.

White House Defends His Fitness

Despite the mounting speculation, Trump's team continues to dismiss the concerns. White House spokesperson Liz Huston doubled down, describing him as 'the most active and transparent president in American history.'

The president himself has not directly addressed the recent viral footage. However, he has spent the past few days posting prolifically on his social media platform, railing against what he calls 'fake news' coverage of his approval ratings and insisting that his support is higher than ever.

Public Reaction And Political Fallout

Meanwhile, critics argue that the mainstream press would be covering the matter far more aggressively if the same physical issues were observed in his predecessor.

Political commentator John Jackson noted online, 'Now Trump has bruising on both hands. If this was Biden, it would be wall-to-wall hysterical coverage on mainstream media and you'd be digging on the obviously false medical reports we've been provided by Trump for years.'

Now Trump has bruising on BOTH hands. If this was Biden, it’d be wall to wall, hysterical coverage on mainstream media. And you’d be digging on the obviously false medical reports we’ve been provided by Trump for years. pic.twitter.com/GWPses1QXe — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 24, 2025

For now, the incidents appear to be stacking up. Whether on a golf course or during bilateral or state meetings, moments of imbalance and bruising are becoming increasingly visible to the public.

However, the White House and supporters of the president brush them off as minor health inconveniences, while opponents frame them as signs of a larger decline.

For now, there is no official response by the White House on the latest video of Trump, but what is clear is that since the narrative of the President's deteriorating health is out there, every public appearance by him will be closely watched.