Porn star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside a car in Los Angeles, California, over two weeks ago in an apparent suicide following her battle with breast cancer.

The 10-year adult film industry veteran, whose real name is Melissa Sims-Hayes, was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound in a vehicle in San Fernando Valley at approximately 8 p.m. on June 30. Adult Video News reported the incident, citing Los Angeles Police Department detective Dave Peteque.

The Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner said Sky died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head. She would have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Aug. 10.

Prior to the release of the medical examiner's statement, Peteque said Sky's death was being investigated as a "potential suicide." The detective noted that "there's no evidence at this time that there's any foul play."

A friend, who was identified only by the name Hans and his association with JHP Films, told AVN that Sky suffered from depression amid her battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which she had posted about on social media.

Sky had been living with cancer for several years, according to Hans, who co-produced the adult film actress' 2020 star showcase "Always Dahlia Sky."

"During her last year I spoke to her several times about life. It was not an easy ride for her," he was quoted as saying by the outlet. "This will take a long time to get over, if it's even possible. Dahlia Sky, you beautiful soul, you funny, complicated and warm-hearted friend! I am going to miss you so much."

A GoFundMe page launched by Sky's mother to cover her daughter's funeral and memorial expenses has raised close to $5,000 as of writing. According to the page, she had been living in her car in the Northridge section of the San Fernando Valley at the time of her death.

Sky began her adult entertainment career in 2010 under the name Bailey Blue, which she had to change in 2014 following a cease-and-desist letter from a clothing company of the same name.

Sky had around 600 credited roles over the course of her career, according to the Internet Adult Film Database. She was also nominated at the AVN Awards for female performer of the year.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.