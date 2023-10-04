Prince Harry reportedly wants his old life back and this means returning to his royal roots. But Meghan Markle is not very keen on the idea, according to media guru and PR expert Mark Boardman.

The MarkMeets founder pointed out the changes that have happened since the Duke of Sussex left the U.K. to relocate to California with his wife. He noted the obvious shift in his social life over the past decade, telling OK! magazine that the duke "appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent U.K. residence".

He added that the 39-year-old stays in hotels after he vacated Frogmore Cottage and avoids public appearances whenever he visits London. The expert claims there is no doubt that the duke "longs for his old friendships".

Boardman went on to suggest that Meghan Markle "is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back". She loves her husband, but "she wants to bring out the better side in him. And she's quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects".

He continued: "People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention." He added that the royal would "find it hard to convince Meghan he needs a bit of a boys' weekend in London meeting up with some old Eton buddies".

Boardman said of Prince Harry: "He's young at heart but he's got someone to keep him in check and remind him who he is and what he's supposed to be doing. Ultimately, he would 100% love a London base and he'd love it to be on royal grounds, even if it was in Windsor or one of the apartments in Buckingham Palace. But it's not going to happen."

Prince Harry has lived most of his life in the U.K. where all of his childhood friends live. The expert claimed that those back in London are his "real friends" and not those Hollywood acquaintances.

"But ultimately, Meghan wants Harry to be by her side to support her, to look after the kids and to get his life back on track. And anything going backwards is going to take away from that," he said.

However, there is no proof to Boardman's suggestion that Prince Harry wants to return to his old life. His claim also seems to feed into the narrative that Meghan Markle makes all the choices for the family and her husband does as she pleases.

The duke has long since condemned this narrative in the past especially in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries. He denied reports that it was his wife's idea to relocate to the U.S.A. He clarified that he wanted to take Meghan Markle and their son Prince Archie away from the U.K. because of the harassment from the British tabloids and for the sake of their mental health.