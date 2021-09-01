Meghan Markle and Princess Diana may have more in common than people think, as they both dreamed of a career in Hollywood.

The late royal's voice coach Stewart Pearce revealed that Diana had wanted to move to California with her sons Prince Harry and Prince William. She supposedly made this decision during the height of her relationship with Dodi Fayed. She had wanted to live at his Malibu beach home but her plans were tragically cut short by that car crash in Paris in 1997.

"There were a number of major projects brewing in her consciousness through offers that had been offered to her," he told the Daily Mail on the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

"But one of the major opportunities that she wanted to create, was to start developing documentaries about three charitable interests that would then be assimilated into major movie pictures. She was planning on spending a lot of time in Hollywood," Pearce explained.

The 68-year old, who became close to the royal during his years as her private voice and presence coach in 1995, said she "was really beginning to explore her creative power." He shared that she was consulting with big Hollywood bosses and agents about her ambitions as a filmmaker.

"Everything she did was signed with the autograph of excellence, meaning she consulted the right people. It was all about the highest echelon of opinions that could be maintained for the greatest project management," Pearce continued adding, "So I know whomever she employed or worked in liaison with it would have been an excellent standard moving towards the possibility of an award winning status."

He said there was "no doubt she was all full of the action of co-creativity." He called Princess Diana "an ace communicator" who "found it very easy to establish contact with major artists." As far as he can recall, British film producer Lord David Puttman ("The Killing Fields", "Midnight Express") was "advising her about a number of people she was going to be in contact with in the fall of 1997."

Fayed, who executive-produced Puttnam's Oscar-winning "Chariots of Fire," reportedly also encouraged Princess Diana to find her voice in documentaries. They were headed to Los Angeles to fulfill her wish prior to their deaths.

Pearce's revelations give a new insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to relocate to South California. It somehow gives credence to claims that they followed in Princess Diana's footsteps of keeping a private life away from the British press. They also worked on their charities without unwarranted media intrusion.