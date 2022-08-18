Prince Harry is said to be missing his family back home in the U.K., but he is determined not to give up his well-established life in America with Meghan Markle.

The couple only worked for over a year as senior royals when they announced their decision to quit in 2020 and relocate to the U.S.A. They now live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California, and are neighbours with a few famous celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

They have also managed to become financially independent when they landed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify to create original content. Despite stepping back from their royal duties, they continue to do public service through their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation.

They recently went to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly where Prince Harry gave a speech. They are due to return to the U.K. again (after their trip for the Platinum Jubilee in June) to visit charity organisations close to their hearts.

Suffice to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still know how to make a positive impact on people and make a living without working for the British monarchy. They have very much settled into their new life and it is reportedly something that the 37-year-old does not want to lose no matter how much he misses his royal family.

A source told Heat magazine that the Duke of Sussex is keen to extend his stay in the U.S.A. He and the Duchess of Sussex "are more committed to their long-term future in America than ever. Even if Harry does get homesick from time to time, there's no way he'd want to give up this fabulous new life anytime soon."

Prince Harry reportedly now has "got the family he always dreamed of, a job that gives him financial security, as well as the opportunity to 'serve' in a manner he sees fit." Moreover, the source claimed that "he has this incredible chance to broaden his horizons with his soulmate." It is said that nothing will hold them back, not even those negative opinions about them.