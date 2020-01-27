Cardi B and Offset stole the show with a very amorous display at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy bash, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The rapper couple posed on the red carpet alongside their fellow industry pals, Cardi in a revealing hot pink gown that barely contained her augmented bust and Offset in an olive green suit with a black turtleneck sweater, stringing on a stack of necklaces and rounding off the look with black dress shoes.

The "Be Careful" hitmaker's gown featured raised shoulders and was covered in black metallic studs that shone under the light. The 28-year-old accesorised her look with drop earrings and styled her hair long. She opted for light makeup and a matching pink shade of lipstick.

Things got hot when Offset went on to help his wife from spilling out her assets from the revealing dress. The "Clout" rapper tried to pull the dress over Cardi's assets, and later posed for multiple pictures at the star-studded event with his hand grappling her bust.

The couple, who share a one-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, also shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet. Cardi shared one of the pictures on her Instagram account as well, in which Offset can be seen standing behind her holding her breasts while she looks down at his hand. "Babe my ti***es keep poppin out," she captioned the picture.

The couple later spoke to Extra at the gala held to honour Sean "Diddy" Combs. Offset said, "I made sure she was well-prepped for these pictures — gotta make sure she's beautiful," to which Cardi replied: "Yeah, my boobs... he's making sure everything is together."

The two later made a quite appearance at the 2020 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The pair which was nominated in one category, for Best Rap Performance for their song "Clout," did not make their red carpet appearance. Cardi wore a glittery, jewel-encrusted sheer gown while Offset opted for a leather vest and pants.

Neither of them had any performance scheduled for this year Grammys, unlike last year where Cardi was nominated for a total of seven awards. The rapper ended up winning Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy and also delivered a performance of "Money."