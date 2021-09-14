A pregnant woman lost her life soon after her baby shower in New York when she was shot in the head while attempting to break up a fight.

First responders found Shanice Young "unconscious and unresponsive" with a gunshot wound to the head when they arrived at the scene early on Sunday morning. The 31-year-old, who was reportedly nine months pregnant with her third child, was carrying baby shower presents into her building with her boyfriend when they were confronted by the gunman.

Jose Morales, the super of the building in Harlem, told The New York Daily News that the gunman was actually fighting with the victim's boyfriend and she was trying to defuse the situation. Morales said about the incident, "[The gunman] came in chasing the boyfriend. They ran through here and out the other side and they ran downstairs."

The gunman caught up to them on the streets, where Young tried to break up the fight, and was shot in the process. The culprit immediately fled the scene.

According to a statement by The New York Police Department obtained by People magazine, Police received multiple calls around 1:15 a.m. local time Sunday morning about a woman getting shot at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglas Boulevard. The responders took her to NYC Health + Hospitals in Harlem, where she was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case until now. It also remains unclear if the deceased was the intended target in the crime. Police told CBS2 on Sunday night that her ex-boyfriend is a potential suspect in the case.

Meanwhile, a woman who identified herself as the victim's sister said about the murder, "She was nine months pregnant. Shanice was a victim. Shanice had two daughters and the third one died with her."

The victim's father told the Daily News that she was just five days away from her due date, which is what they discussed when he last spoke to her. He recalled, "she said, 'This baby is coming in five days, Daddy. Get ready.' I said, 'I'll be ready.' That's the last thing she said to me."