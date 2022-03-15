A pregnant woman and her unborn baby have both lost their lives after Russia bombed the maternity hospital that they were admitted in last week. The haunting image of the woman being evacuated from the rubble of the hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine had sent shock waves across the world last week.

Several Ukrainians, including young children and pregnant women, were left injured in the attack. The unidentified woman was pictured by an Associated Press journalist.

Surgeon Timur Marin who conducted a caesarean section surgery on the woman said that he "found the woman's pelvis crushed and hip detached," per a report in Aljazeera.

"More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn't produce results. Both died," said Marin. Her husband and father did come to take away her body and she was saved from being buried in one of the mass graves.

A terrifying photo from #Mariupol, #Ukraine. A pregnant woman is being evacuated after the Russian airstrike at the maternity hospital. pic.twitter.com/pQ2uQGfMHp March 9, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the harrowing images of the site wherein an injured pregnant woman could be seen being taken to safety by rescue workers. The hospital staff and women in labour also sustained wounds in the attack.

The clips shared on social media showed one building that was completely destroyed and numerous wounded people being evacuated by the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba had then asked its allies to send more aircraft to the country to help fight Russia.

Blogger Mariana Vishegirskaya, who also gave birth to a baby girl on the same day in the same hospital, said that the patients had no idea what just happened suddenly.

"It happened on March 9 in Hospital No. 3 in Mariupol. We were laying in wards when glasses, frames, windows and walls flew apart," she said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) later called for an immediate cessation of attacks on healthcare facilities in the country.

"To attack the most vulnerable – babies, children, pregnant women, and those already suffering from illness and disease, and health workers risking their own lives to save lives – is an act of unconscionable cruelty," the statement read.

Around 400,000 people have been left without access to water, food, and medicine since the Russian airstrikes last week. Electricity and phone services still remain inaccessible to many in the city.