After a three-month delay caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the 2019-2020 English Premier League has finally been completed. It was clear that Liverpool was going to secure the title even before the lockdown, but the closing stages of the league became a thrilling battle for a chance to compete in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Following the final fixtures on Sunday evening, the top four slots have gone to Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

With Liverpool and Manchester City having already confirmed their spots earlier in the season, two spots were left up for grabs before Sunday. Leicester City was the big loser of the evening, as Manchester United and Chelsea won their respective matches to claim the spots. Leicester City will have to be satisfied with a spot at the Europa League.

It was an emotional evening at King Power Stadium, as Manchester United secured the victory and the Champions League spot at the expense of the hosts. The Red Devils won 2-0, but it wasn't an easy victory. Leicester was still in the game until the final twenty minutes of the match. Newcomer Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty for United in the 71st minute, and it spelled the beginning of the end for the hosts. They failed to find an equaliser and made things more difficult for themselves after Jonny Evans was sent off in stoppage time. Jesse Lingard then added a second goal for the Red Devils in the last minute.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be pleased with 4th place, after finishing level with Manchester United at 66 points. United got the higher spot thanks to a superior goal difference. The Blues secured the spot after winning over the Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0.

After having proven himself as a player through an impressive trophy-filled career with Chelsea, Lampard will be eager to replicate his success as a manager. He will have an opportunity to secure some silverware as a manager when Chelsea faces Arsenal at the FA Cup final. The match is set to be played on Saturday, August 1.