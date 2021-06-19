Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has closed an epic chapter of his career after 16 years with Los Blancos. However, his football career is not over, and the mystery about his next destination is one that is causing a good amount of intrigue in the football community. According to a recent survey, a majority of fans are hoping to see him join of the Premier League's top clubs.

It is still hard to imagine Ramos donning something other than Madrid's famous white shirt. However, following his farewell ceremony last Thursday, fans have started speculating about his next destination. French club Paris Saint-Germain has been mentioned, along with his former club Sevilla FC. Some are also mentioning David Beckham's Inter Miami at the MLS.

However, out of all the possible options, the online survey conducted by Marca has pointed to the Premier League as the most popular choice. The question is, which clubs are in the running?

Liverpool FC had a troubled season due to injuries in their defensive line. Virgil van Dijk has been the king of Jurgen Klopp's backline, but the addition of Ramos to help share the responsibility may be a good idea. Of course, Liverpool's fan base may not necessarily be so welcoming as the ghosts of that tackle on Mo Salah is still haunting their memory.

Manchester United meanwhile, has shown interest in Ramos in the past. Harry Maguire is obviously their main man in defence, but Ramos could still bring in a lot of elite-level experience that will help the club get back to a position where they can challenge for trophies.

UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea have the opportunity of reuniting Ramos with former La Furia teammate Cesar Azpilicueta. The club's Spanish captain will likely welcome a defensive player that he knows well and has complete confidence in.

Manchester City is an unlikely destination, with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at the helm. However, if Ramos wants to be in a championship-winning team, he won't wave away City so easily. The club can certainly afford him, but their current defensive line is solid and there is some doubt about whether the club is interested or not.

There is a lot work going on behind the scenes at the moment and Rene Ramos will have to weigh his options very carefully.