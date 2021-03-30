Sergio Aguero has put the speculations about his future to rest. Instead of allowing the tabloids to continue to form various theories about his fate, the Argentine took it upon himself to officially announce that he is set to leave Manchester City at the end of his current contract which expires on June 30, 2021.

The Manchester City forward has not played a major role in Pep Guardiola's team this season, appearing in only eight matches in the Premier League so far. When asked about the 32-year-old's fate just last month, Guardiola himself said that he has not decided if he wants the player to stay beyond the current season.

Aguero will complete 10 seasons with the Sky Blues, a lengthy tenure that has allowed him to become the club's all-time record goalscorer. He has netted a total of 257 times n 384 appearances.

During his time with the club, Aguero has played under the guidance of such legendary managers as Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and currently Pep Guardiola.

He was signed by Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and has won four Premier League titles, five League Cups, one FA Cup and three Community Shields since then.

It was an incredibly successful decade in England, but the player confirmed via a Twitter statement that it is now time for him to move on. "I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans," he said.

Interestingly, he was vague about his plans for the future. "A new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level," he said.

He dropped a hint by saying that he plans to continue playing in the highest level, ruling out the possibility of an early retirement.

Interestingly, it was reported last week that FC Barcelona has made an offer to the Argentine. He is reportedly part of the plan to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou. Aguero is one of his closest friends, and it is believed that the club wants to sign the Man City striker in an attempt to make Messi reconsider his plans to leave.