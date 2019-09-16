Just when you thought binge-watching "Game Of Thrones" (GOT) is over, the creators are preparing for a new show to keep the vibe going. HBO's famous Game of Thrones is hopefully getting a prequel. The new series will be based 300 years before the actual event of GOT.

GOT prequel will be based on George R.R. Martin's book, "Fire & Blood". The author and showmaker along with the "Colony" co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal are planning to come up with this project, according to Deadline.

However, HBO has refused give any details. The channel has already produced another pilot which is set 1000 years ahead of the original story, starring Naomi Watts. The network is yet to order a full series based on this concept.

Martin has dropped various clues of this prequel. On his blog, in May he wrote, "We have had five different Game of Thrones successor shows in development at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely." He added that there are other two shows, but they are still at the scripting stage. He further gave the audience the freewill to read the book and come up with their own theories.

"Fire & Blood's" first volume was published in November 2018. It had a tagline, "300 Years Before a Game of Thrones, Dragons Ruled Westeros." Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga which is inspired by Targaryen history says House Targaryen was the only family who survived the Doom of Valyria. They took refuge in Dragonstone.

In the "Fire & Blood," we see the creator of Iron throne, "Aegon the Conqueror". It focusses on the generations of Targaryens who try to hold the throne, fight the civil war "Dance of the Dragons" which leads to the devastation of their generation. The civil war will be the prime focus of the TV adaptation.

Bob Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment earlier revealed that they are planning on airing multiple shows after the global success of GOT. He admitted that it's going to be tricky. He said, "We have to be really thoughtful about not killing the golden goose and not putting on shows that aren't up to that quality level, and how many is too many."