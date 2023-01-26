Lady Victoria Hervey went on TV to defend Prince Andrew from allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was only a minor. She also claimed the photo of the royal with his alleged victim is fake.

The 46-year-old briefly dated the Duke of York in 1999 and she recently appeared on ITV's "Lorraine" to discuss the infamous photo of the Duke of York with his arm around a young Giuffre. She said she can tell it is fake because of the change in the "scale" of the room.

She told Lorraine Kelly, 'The picture is the only thing that Virginia has been using against him, trying to prove that they were together." Lady Hervey is adamant that it is not Prince Andrew in the photo and explained, "But it's not him if you look at that picture behind – so I've actually been in this house."

She then said that she also has a photo taken from the same house, on the exact same spot, with the same furniture. But Giuffre's photo has a scale that for her looked "totally different."

Read more Ghislaine Maxwell may have lied about Prince Andrew photo with sex abuse accuser

"And I've stood exactly where they're standing with the same furniture behind. There's the chest on the right-hand side, I don't know if you have a picture of that that you can show us..."

To which Kelly argued that "things can change in a house" and Lady Hervey replied, "The scale is completely different. No, actually, the picture I have – it's completely the same as what this is, with the same chest. And the scale is totally different."

The talk show host later questioned Lady Hervey on why Prince Andrew decided on a payment settlement with Giuffre in March 2022, while also claiming that the payment is not an admission of guilt. When asked why "he paid her off," the royal's ex-girlfriend thinks that because he "didn't have a choice" and that he was forced not to settle the case in court.

"He basically didn't get his day in court and was not allowed to fight." She said Buckingham Palace prevented the Duke of York from going to court saying, "I think Buckingham Palace put the pressure on him and he wasn't allowed to fight." Lady Hervey echoed what Ghislaine Maxwell also said about Prince Andrew's photo with Giuffre being "fake."