A body language expert claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell appeared stressed out while talking about the authenticity of Prince Andrew's infamous photo with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in a recent interview.

Maxwell spoke to the media from the all-female FCI Tallahassee correctional institution for the first time in an interview with TalkTV for "Jeremy Kyle Live: Ghislaine Behind Bars." In the interview, the 61-year-old was asked about the picture which showed the Duke of York with his arm around the waist of a young Giuffre.

Maxwell doubted the authenticity of the photo and called it "a fake." She said, "I don't believe it's real for a second, in fact, I'm sure it's not...Well, there's never been an original and further, there is no photograph. I've only ever seen a photocopy of it."

“I don’t believe it’s real for a second.”



EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell claims the photo of Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew is fake.



Don't miss Ghislaine Behind Bars with Jeremy Kyle. Monday at 7pm on TalkTV.@JKyleOfficial | @TalkTV | #GhislaineTalkTV pic.twitter.com/UJ2OyyBklp — Jeremy Kyle Live (@JeremyKyleLive) January 22, 2023

But body language expert Adrianne Carter pointed out one tell-tale sign that hinted Maxwell could have lied when she said the picture is fake. She allegedly scratched her nose at one point which is a sign of stress.

"At approximately 10 seconds, we see her rub her nose. There is no one sign of lying, but when a person is feeling heightened stress, there is an increase in blood pressure, making the nose swell and causing the nerve endings inside the nose to itch," she told the Daily Star.

The author of "The Face Whisperer" added that if she "was testing for truthfulness in an interview, at a nose scratching" she would "want to ask more questions to uncover the possible cause of the nose itching."

Giuffre claimed that the Duke of York sexually abused her when she was only 17 years old. She was allegedly used to sexually please the royal while she was working for the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew continues to maintain his innocence but agreed on a payment settlement with Giuffre in March 2022. The controversy caused by his friendship with Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations ultimately damaged his reputation. He stepped back from public life in 2019. Prior to her death in September 2022, Queen Elizabeth II also stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles in January 2022.