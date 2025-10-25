It has been over a decade since A Dance with Dragons hit shelves. Fans of A Song of Ice and Fire are still waiting for the sequel, The Winds of Winter. The divisive Game of Thrones television finale made that long wait even worse for many.

Now, author George R.R. Martin is distancing himself from that ending. He has suggested the show's conclusion was 'not his' and insists his book includes a major twist that no one has guessed.

Martin has been clear for years that the show's ending is not the book's ending. He famously told the showrunners his 'broad strokes' years ago. However, he also noted the massive difference in medium.

George R.R. Martin's 'Bittersweet' Vision vs the Show

The showrunners had only six hours to wrap everything up. Martin expects his final two books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, to span 3,000 manuscript pages. This space allows for more layers and different plots. He confirmed his ending remains 'bittersweet,' inspired by The Lord of the Rings.

The author explained his attraction to the bittersweet finale. He compared it to Frodo's victory in Lord of the Rings. Frodo is never whole again and must sail to the Undying Lands. Martin said this is the tone he is aiming for. This suggests any 'victory' in Westeros will come with deep, personal scars, rather than a simple, happy resolution.

The Twist 'No One Saw Coming'

The author's hint of a new twist is perhaps the most exciting clue. It also seems to contradict his previous statements. Back in 2014, Martin admitted that some fans online had already correctly guessed the ending. He said he was tempted to change it but decided against it.

So, how can both be true? It is possible fans guessed the major 'endpoints,' like the ultimate ruler of Westeros. But this new 'twist' may involve characters or plots the show completely ignored.

This twist could involve characters cut from the show, such as Lady Stoneheart. Her resurrection as a vengeful Catelyn Stark is a major book plot. Martin has repeatedly emphasised that resurrection in his world has dark consequences. Characters do not come back whole. This is a theme that could apply heavily to Jon Snow's fate in the books.

While Martin insists he knows the broad strokes of his ending, he also confesses to struggling with deadlines. After 14 years, fans are left to wonder which will arrive first: The Winds of Winter book or the actual White Walkers.

Martin has drawn a clear line in the snow: the book's ending will be his own. With a major twist promised that he believes no one has guessed, the final chapter of Westeros remains as unpredictable as ever.

What do you think this 'twist no one saw coming' could be? Share your best theories in the comments below.