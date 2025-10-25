Their whirlwind romance was dubbed 'The Greatest Love Story Never Told,' but it seems Jennifer Lopez is not ready for the book to close. Ben Affleck, however, is reportedly desperate to start a new chapter.

The couple's high-profile divorce was finalised in January, yet their recent joint appearance at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere has allegedly thrown fuel on a fire Affleck is trying to extinguish.

While the cameras captured what looked like a supportive reunion, an insider claims the event was a 'huge mistake' for the 53-year-old actor. Lopez, 56, allegedly 'pushed' for her ex-husband to attend. Affleck, who serves as a producer on the film, is said to have obliged 'against his better judgment.'

Now, that decision has reportedly backfired spectacularly.

Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Trapped by 'Nonstop' Calls

The moment the premiere ended, the calls supposedly began. The insider, speaking to the National Enquirer, claims Lopez 'hasn't stopped calling since.' It appears Affleck's presence was deeply misinterpreted by the Kiss of the Spider Woman star.

The source continued that Lopez 'seems to have taken his presence as some sort of sign that they might get back together.' This has put Affleck in a difficult position. He was attending in a professional capacity, but his ex-wife is allegedly viewing it as a personal opening.

The calls are not the only form of contact. The source adds that Lopez is trying to remind him of their public persona, revealing, 'She's even been texting him fan comments about how in love they still looked.'

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited on the carpet of the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York screening. 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/jSLlgxXzNH — Page Six (@PageSix) October 6, 2025

How Jennifer Lopez Is Using the Kids Against Ben Affleck

The situation is complicated further by their blended family. During their rekindled romance and two-year marriage, the children from both sides reportedly 'got close'. Now, this bond is allegedly being used as leverage.

According to the insider, Lopez has already asked to spend time with the Oscar winner over the upcoming holidays. The reason given was 'for the sake of their kids.'

This emotional plea puts Affleck in a terrible bind. He is trying to move on, but he is being painted as the one who would deprive the children of a happy family holiday.

The source states the situation bluntly. 'Ben just wants to be free of her and she clearly won't accept that.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for comments.

With Affleck reportedly desperate to be free, he remains trapped in a difficult position as Lopez allegedly uses their shared history and children to maint

ain a connection.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez is refusing to accept the divorce, or is this just a difficult co-parenting situation? Let us know your take in the comments below.