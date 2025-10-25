George Clooney is sparking a wave of concern across social media following his latest public appearance.

The Hollywood icon stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of his new film, Jay Kelly, on Thursday night in Los Angeles. While the event was meant to celebrate his new project alongside co-star Adam Sandler, it was Clooney's own noticeably slender physique that hijacked the conversation.

Fans immediately flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their shock, with many commenting that the beloved actor looked 'gaunt' and frail. The sharp contrast between his dapper suit and his slimmed-down frame has ignited an intense debate online, overshadowing the film's debut.

Fans Voice Concern Over George Clooney's Appearance

The 54-year-old actor, known for his suave, silver-fox image, appeared in a dark grey suit. He was all smiles posing for cameras, but the images quickly went viral for reasons unrelated to the film. The online commentary was blunt and worried.

'Eat something, man,' one user posted, reflecting a common sentiment. The same user claimed the star looked '105 pounds' and 'like he's withering away.'

This concern was echoed by others who speculated on the cause of the weight loss. 'Is he taking the fat shots?,' another fan tweeted.

This references the controversial trend of using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, which has become prevalent in Hollywood. The description 'Ozempic-skinny' was used by several commenters to describe his appearance, alongside repeated observations that he looked 'gaunt.'

George Clooney Opens Up About Fatherhood

Despite the online chatter about his health, the actor himself seemed happy and relaxed at the premiere. His appearance comes shortly after he gave a candid interview about his life as an older father. Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, a 47-year-old human rights lawyer, are parents to 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

'I'm 64, so you look back at everything, because the looking forward is harder,' he recently told People. He described his current mindset, stating he is in a 'pretty comfortable place in life.'

Clooney added: 'I like what I do for a living, I have great friends, I spend time with people that I love, and I've been able and lucky enough late in life to be able to spend time with my family.'

Amal, who did not join him for the Los Angeles event, and the actor are raising their children on a farm in France, far from the Hollywood spotlight.

At the AFI Fest premiere for their new movie "Jay Kelly," George Clooney and Adam Sandler revealed how the two bonded on set. pic.twitter.com/GVHf0rdeAG — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) October 24, 2025

George Clooney's New Comedy Jay Kelly

The premiere itself was a major night for the cast. The film, Jay Kelly, is a coming-of-age comedy directed by acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Clooney stars alongside Adam Sandler and Riley Keough. The movie is scheduled to hit select UK cinemas on 14 November, before it lands on Netflix for streaming on 5 December.