Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are enjoying the summer with their two sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. The royal couple shared several photographs of their sons, who seem to be growing up fast.

The couple took to their official Instagram to give royal fans a glimpse of their life enjoying the outdoors with Princes Alexander and Gabriel. One picture from June 26 that has caught the attention of fans is the royal siblings posing on a wicker basket, both wearing white shirts, shorts, and matching espadrilles.

On the second post from July 2, a slideshow of the royal family shows them spending time outside. It shows Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia first with their bikes, then at a café. It seems that here Alexander made a furry little friend. The picture shows the little prince enjoying a trampoline.

In a third, the family can be seen visiting Lake Gisesjön, enjoying a picnic. The post is as new as Wednesday. In the pictures the children can be seen learning about local wildlife, and examining some berries. There is also a picture of a dog taking a swim in the lake.

Recently King Carl XVI Gustaf announced that the monarchy will be trimmed down. The Swedish king's and Queen Silvia's grandchildren will no longer hold royal titles. An exception was made for the children of heir apparent Crown Princess Victoria.

Sofia and Carl Philip's sons and Princess Madeleine's children with Christopher O' Neill will continue to hold the title of Prince, but it will be in a personal capacity, and they will not pass the title down to their children. The children will no longer be entitled to "HRH" titles.

At the time, Carl Philip and Sofia took to on Instagram, saying that they "see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life." "They will retain their Prince titles and their Duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there," they added.