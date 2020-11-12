Prince Charles is dipping his toes into the world of retail fashion. The future king of England has launched a sustainable fashion line, which to the dismay of many, features items that cost far too much for the regular shopper.

Some items in the line include a coat worth £1,295 and a shirt that carries a £635 price tag.

The luxury his-and-hers clothing line is being released as a collaboration between the Prince of Wales and Italian retail group Yoox Net-A-Porter. Prince Charles created the "sustainable" line as part of his campaign against trendy "throwaway fashion."

The Prince Charles fashion range features eight pieces for men and ten pieces for women. While the Prince is pleased with his sustainable clothes which are built to last a lifetime, consumers are calling him "out of touch" according to The Sun.

The hefty price tags are raising eyebrows across Britain, with people being less than thrilled about the cost of a blazer suit that is just under £2,000. Buyers must be prepared to shell out £630 for a mere cotton shirt.

While these price tags are not entirely different from those one can find on the racks of the world's top fashion brands, people did not expect such an unapproachable line coming from the royal. Prince Charles has been vocal about being practical when it comes to clothing, saying that he prefers to get his clothes "repaired, rather than just throw it away."

The items in the pricey range were understandably expensive, considering that they are hand made at Dumfries House, the headquarters of The Prince's Foundation in Ayrshire, Scotland. The creation of the outfits is part of the "Modern Artisan" project, which is a training ground for design students from the UK and Italy.

The whole idea behind the clothing line is sound, but despite this, the price range is simply out of budget for most.

All profits will go to The Prince of Wales Foundation to support its training programmes to help preserve traditional skills.