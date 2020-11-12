Prince Charles reportedly has a lot of plans in his mind for when he takes over the British throne, one of them being slimming down the monarchy.

According to a new report in Us Weekly, Prince Charles is ready to become king of England whenever his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, steps down from the throne. A source told the outlet that the heir apparent has always dreamt about serving as a king with his wife Duchess Camilla by his side.

"Charles will serve as king with Duchess Camilla by his side. This is something he's dreamed about his entire life — he sees it as his birthright, and Her Majesty would find it extremely difficult to deprive him of that," the insider said.

As per the report, the Prince of Wales has even determined his first order of business, which will be reducing the number of full-time working members of the British royal family.

Paul Burell, a former butler of late Princess Diana, told the outlet: "Charles has made it quite clear that he intends to slim down the monarchy and reduce the number of full-time working members of the family to those in the immediate line of succession."

The 71-year-old is first in the line of succession to the British throne after the queen, who has held the post since 1952. With her 68-year reign, the 94-year-old is the longest-serving British monarch.

A grand celebration is being organised to mark the monarch's 70th year of rule in 2022. The Royal Household and Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport are jointly arranging the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, reports Daily Mail.

The Britons will be given an additional holiday on Friday, June 3, in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on the throne. The late May Bank Holiday will also be put back to Thursday, June 2, to create a special four-day weekend to celebrate the historic milestone.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said about the programme: "The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign. The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations."