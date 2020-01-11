Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a shocking announcement of their royal exit on Wednesday. Now is has been revealed that Prince Charles could stop funding his son and daughter-in-law if they go ahead with their plans to "step away" from royal duties.

The news left the entire British royal family in a state of shock. It is being claimed that none of the family members knew about the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said via a statement on their website and Instagram that they wanted to become "financially independent." The couple also claimed that they would stop receiving money from the Sovereign Grant, which covers around five per cent of their costs, Daily Mail reports.

However, sources close to the Prince of Wales claimed he could stop Harry's 2.3 million pounds hand out from the Duchy of Cornwall Estate. A source told The Times that Charles "had made clear that he will not be writing his son a blank cheque".

It is said that Queen Elizabeth II was "disappointed" with the plan of Harry and Meghan. Besides, Charles is reportedly not "prepared to continue to bank roll his son." He is angry that in spite of warning by their aides his son went ahead with publishing the statement on Instagram.

The source added that according to a poll, two-thirds people feel that Harry and Meghan should no longer receive funding from the Duchy.

The insider said that the couple spoke about dividing their time between the UK and North America, but actually they meant Canada. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is based in the US.

The couple later came out with a website that was created by the same agency that created Meghan's blog The Tigg. In the website, the couple told how they intended to become "financially independent."

There are reports that the queen, Charles and Prince William are trying to "resolve the crisis." Interestingly the couple will keep the Frogmore Cottage and stay there when they are in the UK. It was a gift from the queen. Besides, they will also enjoy state security as they are classified as internationally protected people and will be protected by the Metropolitan Police. Their security will most likely be discussed with Priti Patel who is ultimately responsible for Royal security.