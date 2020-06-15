In a conversation with a Tunisia terror attack survivor years ago, Prince Harry spoke about the importance of sharing your grief and admitted that he "didn't talk enough" after the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Owen Richards from the West Midlands, whose brother, uncle, and grandfather were shot dead in the massacre when he was just a teenager five years ago, recalled the conversation he had with Prince Harry. Richards, who is now 21, said that the British prince gave him some advice on how to try and cope with his grief, reports the Mirror.

The Duke of Sussex, who was 12 when his mother died in a car crash, advised Owen that he "must talk about what happened." "He said he knew personally, because when he lost his mum, he didn't," Owen told the outlet.

"It was a bit weird when he said, 'when my mum was killed,' because she's not just any mum – she's Princess Diana. It seemed like he was trying to give some advice rather than have a meaningless conversation," Owen recalled.

Prince Harry officially dedicated a memorial to the British victims of the 2015 Tunisia terrorist attacks last year, in a ceremony at Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park which was attended by the families of those who had lost loved ones. Owen also attended the event with his mother Suzanne Richards, and gave a speech at the unveiling.

"I was nervous but Harry nodded during my speech. Mum and I had a teddy from our charity "Smile for Joel" – named after my brother – which we gave to him for his wife who was pregnant. I told him I was there when it happened and how I lost my brother, my grandad and my uncle," Owen said.

Owen along with his brother Joel Richards, 19, uncle Adrian Evans, 49, and grandfather Charles Patrick Evans, 78, was staying at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Port El Kantaoui when the terrifying terror attack took place killing 38 tourists on June 26, 2015. Owen who was the only one to survive from the attack set up the "Smile for Joel" charity with his mother which provides support for other victims of terrorism.