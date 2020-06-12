Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking at the positive side of the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking quarantine as a time to bond as a family of three.

A source said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to make the most of the situation despite being away from friends and family in L.A. They are looking at quarantine as a blessing in disguise somehow, because it has given them more time to spend together as husband and wife and as parents to their one-year-old son, Archie.

"Their relationship is stronger than ever," the insider told ET, and claimed that the royals "are doing great" and have time to relax since they do not have "so many distractions and commitments"

Likewise, they are reportedly using this time to focus on their future plans. They are taking their time to "be thoughtful and strategic about the type of work and projects they want to be involved in." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain committed to launching their non-profit organisation, Archewell, later this year.

After leaving the UK, the couple initially stayed in Vancouver Island where they got to enjoy family time away from the paparazzi. They hung out with friends, went out hiking, and got to play under the sun with Archie. They had months to live as an ordinary family prior to their move to L.A. and before the COVID-19 pandemic required people to isolate as a safety measure.

The source noted that the U.S. move has been "bittersweet" for Markle, because she had wanted to be close to her friends and family. She, Archie, and Prince Harry got to spend time with her mum, Doria, during Mother's Day, but she could not hang out with her friends since large social gatherings are prohibited amid the pandemic.

Regardless, a source claimed that quarantine has generally been a "happy and love-filled time" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They also get to spend more time with Archie.