The year 2023 will pose even more challenges for Prince Harry, and King Charles III's coronation will finally put him in his place, according to an astrologer.

Princess Diana's former trusted astrologer Debbie Frank said that it is not going to get any calmer for the Duke of Sussex as the shockwaves from his revelations in "Harry & Meghan" will continue to be felt in the new year. On top of that, there is his memoir, "Spare," which comes out on Jan. 10.

In her piece for Hello! magazine, she wrote, "Prince Harry's stars are lining up in a rollercoaster formation for him through 2023. The rebel planet Uranus is sitting uncomfortably on the most personal angle of his chart and his Moon, signifying further upsets with family, surprise moves, and severance with his old life."

Frank said that the 38-year-old's "personal world" in 2023 "looks far from settled and stable and he's prepared to make the final cut with his roots." She added, "His restlessness is hard to contain, triggering a desire to move home and to continually re-invent himself as independent from the royals. As much as he is the one triggering shock-waves he is also receiving a wake-up call from those around him. In this cosmic climate, his life feels electrically charged and full of change."

The astrologer warns that the publication of "Spare" comes at a "sensitive period which could generate backlash." However, she said much of the "long period of grief and confusion" and his "clouded perception" will be lifted after the first week in January.

Frank further claimed that King Charles III's coronation could prompt the duke to finally move on with his life as the event "spells out his place in the order of things." Then by June, she said things will get much better for the royal as she concluded, "New directions beckon from June onwards which he could use to give him a new dimension and crucially make a positive difference to the world." It is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be at the coronation on May 6, 2023, as the date also falls on their son Archie's 4th birthday.