Prince William and Princess Kate's profile in the celebrity world has surged after a string of high‑visibility appearances, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly unhappy at being outpaced in the contest for Hollywood attention.

Their latest high‑impact moment came when William appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' to promote the Earthshot Prize. A clip in which he joked about his supposed dream of becoming a DJ drew 1.2 million likes on Instagram.

There is no confirmed statement from Harry or Meghan about their reaction. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify reports that they are 'raging', and those claims remain unconfirmed.

A Different Royal Playbook

After stepping back from senior royal duties, Harry and Meghan developed a public profile that included prominent links with high‑profile figures. Their 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel was attended by guests including George Clooney, Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Tom Hardy, Oprah Winfrey and James Corden.

Meghan later launched 'With Love, Meghan', a Netflix lifestyle series featuring celebrity guests alongside cooking and entertaining segments.

In 2021, the couple took part in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey that coincided with and explored their departure from frontline royal roles. Several claims made during that interview were later disputed or left unsupported by other parties.

Royal commentators have described William's recent television appearance as a comparable but more successful use of celebrity platforms.

On 'The Graham Norton Show', he discussed the Earthshot Prize, his support for Aston Villa and his habit of posting anonymously on fan forums, while sharing the sofa with Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin Jr.

An Instagram clip from the programme, in which William spoke about his 'fantasy' of becoming a DJ, received 1.2 million likes, according to figures cited in coverage of the show. This level of engagement indicated that the appearance reached a wider audience than traditional royal coverage.

Why William's Appearance Landed

On 'The Graham Norton Show', the Prince of Wales discussed the Earthshot Prize alongside lighter topics, including football forums and a crocodile named after him. The appearance formed part of a wider effort to promote the environmental initiative on mainstream entertainment platforms.

William had previously appeared in 'The Reluctant Traveler', Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series. He invited the 'Schitt's Creek' actor to Windsor Castle and referred to 2024 as 'the hardest year I've ever had', in relation to the cancer diagnoses affecting King Charles and Princess Kate.

The interview on the Apple TV+ series showed a senior royal speaking publicly about family pressures in the context of his official responsibilities and charitable projects.

Kate's Hollywood Advantage

Princess Kate has become a regular presence at major British film events. She and Prince William attended the London premiere of Tom Cruise's 'Digger' in September 2026, where the actor spoke positively about them.

'They're just beautiful people and fun, very funny,' Cruise said, according to People. He also described Kate as 'very funny' and 'obviously very intelligent and fun'.

Harry and Meghan have frequently been associated with a more overtly celebrity‑centred public profile, while William and Kate's recent high‑profile appearances have been linked to their official roles and charitable initiatives.

The Sussexes' Position

According to the source article, Harry and Meghan reportedly moved to the Cotswolds, an area popular with wealthy and well‑connected figures, with the aim of becoming a preferred royal presence for celebrities. That claim is not confirmed by either the Sussexes or their representatives.

William and Kate have recently secured several high‑profile mainstream appearances. William appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show', took part in 'The Reluctant Traveler' and received public praise from Tom Cruise, while Kate has remained a prominent figure at major film premieres.

Harry used his memoir 'Spare' to set out his experience of being born second to William. The book described his perspective on his position in the royal family and detailed aspects of royal life.

William has linked recent personal and family difficulties, along with his official duties, to his work on the Earthshot Prize, framing environmental projects as a central part of his role.

What The PR Battle Really Shows

None of this settles the brothers' rift, and no official source has commented on how Harry or Meghan view William's recent publicity run. The 'raging' claim remains speculation rather than confirmed fact.

Recent events indicate that William and Kate can generate viral moments, attract celebrity praise and maintain attention on institutional work. Harry and Meghan's post‑royal activities continue to rely on public attention, but there is currently less evidence of comparable mainstream, celebrity‑focused appearances.