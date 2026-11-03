Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved out of a wealthy friend's main Cotswolds residence and into another property on the same estate, according to a report published on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who returned to Britain with their children in August, are said to have shifted from their host's primary house to a separate home on the grounds.

For context, the couple returned to Britain from California with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five. Their accommodation in the English countryside had been described as temporary while they searched for a family home. The latest reported move, however, does not establish that they have purchased a property or permanently settled there.

The claim originates from a report by the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, who cited an unnamed source familiar with the businessman providing accommodation. 'They were living in the main house,' the source said. 'They have now moved to a property on the estate.'

According to Eden, the businessman became friends with Harry through their shared support for military charities. He is reportedly comfortable with the Sussex family continuing to live on his estate. His identity and the terms of the arrangement have not been publicly confirmed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's House Search

The reported relocation took place shortly before the family travelled abroad during the children's October school half-term holiday. Their destination was not disclosed, and the exact location of their British accommodation remains private.

An earlier Daily Mail report published on 28 August described the family as staying in a spare house on the businessman's land. Eden's November account instead suggests they had been occupying the main residence before moving into another property. Neither description has been independently verified, leaving the precise sequence of their accommodation unclear.

The distinction matters because the latest report has raised questions about whether the couple have ended their house search. No decision has been publicly confirmed, and there is no independently verified evidence that they have purchased another British home.

Previous reporting suggested Harry and Meghan wanted a substantial country property with at least nine bedrooms and extensive grounds. They were also said to prefer land without public rights of way, reflecting concerns about privacy and security.

Moving into a separate residence could provide greater independence while keeping the family on familiar grounds. The arrangement's financial terms remain undisclosed. It is unclear whether the property is rented, provided without charge or available for a fixed period.

For now, the report establishes no property purchase. Eden's source says the family moved from their host's main house into another residence on the same Cotswolds estate, which reportedly remains under the businessman's ownership.

British Base but Future Plans Unclear

The family returned to Britain in August 2026, six years after Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals. Their move followed years spent primarily in California, where they established a family home in Montecito.

Despite relocating to Britain, the Sussexes reportedly retained their California mansion. That decision suggests their American property remains part of their plans, although the couple have not publicly outlined how they intend to divide their time between countries.

Reports have also suggested the couple own a coastal property in Portugal near a development associated with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. However, that reported ownership has not been independently established through property records.

The Cotswolds are familiar territory for Harry and Meghan. Following their wedding in 2018, they rented accommodation in the countryside while preparing to move into Frogmore Cottage. Their previous connection to the region provides context for their renewed interest in establishing a British residence.

Harry's father, King Charles III, also maintains Highgrove in Gloucestershire. Earlier reports suggested the Sussexes were considering properties within reach of the royal residence, although no connection between their current accommodation and a specific proposed purchase has been confirmed.

The family's return has also brought renewed attention to their children's education and security arrangements. Those considerations have featured in reporting about their housing preferences, but the couple have not publicly explained how the latest move affects their longer-term plans.

The Sussexes' representatives have not publicly confirmed the reported relocation or its intended duration. It also remains unclear whether the businessman has offered the separate residence indefinitely or whether Harry and Meghan are continuing to consider properties elsewhere in Britain.