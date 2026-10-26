Meghan Markle is reportedly considering a more public response to the Royal Family after King Charles reaffirmed that she and Prince Harry remain non-working royals. The claim comes from an anonymous source cited by OK! Magazine, and nothing has been confirmed by the Duchess or Buckingham Palace.

The news came after King Charles authorised a letter on 7 September confirming that Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The letter described their position as 'akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests'.

The couple stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. They returned to Britain in August, six years after leaving.

What the King's Letter Said

The letter was sent as guidance to senior officials in government and the military, and was shared with Harry's team. It confirmed there was 'no change' to the Sussexes' status following their 2020 departure.

'In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,' the letter said. It also stressed that their charitable work is a personal matter undertaken in a private capacity.

OK! Magazine reported that Meghan and Harry were 'surprised' and 'shocked' by the intervention after a family reunion with Charles at Highgrove House. That account comes from the magazine's sources, not from the couple themselves.

The 'Royal Secrets' Claim

An anonymous source quoted by OK! Magazine said Meghan believes Prince William may have influenced King Charles's decision and that Catherine, Princess of Wales, supported it. According to the source, Meghan is 'ready to take on William and Kate' and may reveal 'even more royal secrets' in future streaming projects.

The same source said Meghan 'thinks she has nothing to lose now'. A second unnamed source told the magazine she believes she and Prince Harry should respond more forcefully to negative publicity.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified these claims, which are based on anonymous briefings. The letter from King Charles does not mention William or Catherine, and there is no Palace statement confirming any involvement.

The Thomas Markle Investigation

The more serious development is the investigation into Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. Philippine Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty confirmed that an anti-trafficking task force in Cebu is investigating allegations that he possessed child sexual abuse images.

The allegations were first reported by The Sun, based on claims from Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. Markle Sr., 82, denies the accusations, calling them 'sick lies'.

Meghan said in a statement that she was 'deeply distressed' by the news. She said she had seen a 2018 letter containing 'troubling and disturbing' allegations against her father and was told they were being investigated.

No charges have been reported, and nothing has been proved in court. The investigation is ongoing.

What Happens Next

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Page Six the Markle allegations could give King Charles 'ammunition' to distance the monarchy further from Harry and Meghan. That is her opinion, not a Palace position.

A Palace source told Page Six the matter is 'a matter for the Sussex Household'. Buckingham Palace has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Meghan, meanwhile, has continued building her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Its latest homeware release includes a $98 (€85 and £75) porcelain teapot and a $68 (€59 and £52) teacup and saucer set.