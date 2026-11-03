Meghan Markle is reportedly 'frustrated' with Prince Harry after he allegedly assured her that King Charles would be 'thrilled' to welcome their family back to Britain, only for those expectations to go unmet. The claim appeared in a report published on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, citing an unnamed insider.

For context, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from California to Britain with their children in late August. Their return followed six years away from working royal duties, which they stepped back from in 2020. Harry has since spoken publicly about wanting to repair family relationships.

The latest allegation, reported by Morning Honey and attributed to a source quoted by the National Examiner, concerns what Harry supposedly promised Meghan. The insider claims his expectations of a royal reunion were not matched by the welcome they received.

Neither the Sussexes nor Buckingham Palace has confirmed those private conversations. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Meghan's reported feelings, Harry's alleged assurances or the description of the King's response.

Meghan Markle Reportedly Frustrated by Harry's Expectations

The anonymous source described Harry as 'totally gutted' by the family's alleged reception. The insider also claimed he had assured Meghan that 'King Charles III was going to be thrilled to have them back'.

According to that account, Meghan sympathises with her husband's disappointment but has become frustrated with repeated discussions about his relatives. She reportedly wants him to concentrate on practical ways forward rather than remain consumed by past disagreements.

The source further alleges that Harry believes Prince William contributed to the difficulties. That is an allegation about Harry's purported private views, not evidence that William obstructed reconciliation.

The account leaves several important questions unanswered. It offers no first-hand testimony from Meghan or Harry, no documented assurances from Charles and no verified account of a refused invitation or meeting.

There is also a distinction between disappointment with a family's reception and an outright rejection. The anonymous account describes one interpretation of events but does not establish what the King said or intended.

Prince Harry Discusses Reconciliation After UK Return

Harry's own words provide a firmer account of his intentions. In an interview published by GQ on 20 October, he discussed his difficult relationships with his father and brother.

Asked whether the estrangement was something he grieved, Harry acknowledged the pain of family divisions. He said 'the most important thing is to reconcile' and added, 'I want it to work out.'

His comments also addressed why he wanted to return to Britain. Harry said the chance for Archie and Lilibet to attend a British school mattered to him. He hoped they could experience more of the country where he grew up.

After the interview, Harry's spokesperson clarified another remark suggesting some people did not want reconciliation. It was 'absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family', the spokesperson said.

That clarification is especially relevant to the fresh allegation involving William. Harry's publicly stated desire to repair relationships cannot establish that his brother, father or wife privately reacted in the ways alleged.

King Charles Clarifies Harry and Meghan's Royal Status

One element of the wider royal dispute is not in doubt. On 7 September, Buckingham Palace issued guidance authorised by King Charles and signed by Lord Chamberlain Richard Benyon.

The publicly released letter confirmed that Harry and Meghan remain non-working members of the Royal Family. It stated, 'There is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.'

The correspondence also made clear that their charitable work is carried out in a private capacity, separate from official royal duties. Their commercial activities similarly remain outside the Royal Household.

Reports have suggested the couple would prefer recognition as public figures rather than the Palace's description of their position. That preference has not been established through a direct statement from Harry or Meghan.

The Palace guidance settles an institutional question, not a personal one. It does not say whether Charles welcomed the family's return, offered private contact or declined a request to reconcile.

Harry and Meghan have continued charitable engagements since relocating. On 15 October, they visited organisations supporting young people and local communities in Nottingham, their first joint public outing since the move.

Crowds greeted the couple during the Nottingham visit, according to accounts of the event. Their itinerary included the Community Recording Studio in St Ann's, where they observed a youth drama workshop.