Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported efforts to avoid competing with King Charles III and Prince William for media attention have come under scrutiny, with two commentators questioning whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have consistently maintained a low profile during significant royal engagements.

Broadcaster Kevin O'Sullivan and former head of royal protection Dai Davies challenged the couple's reported intentions during a televised discussion, pointing to occasions when Harry and Meghan attracted considerable media attention while senior members of the Royal Family were undertaking public engagements. Their comments followed a report in The Times about the Sussexes' plans during the King's autumn tour.

Kevin O'Sullivan and Dai Davies Question Sussexes' Claims

O'Sullivan questioned the Sussexes' reported efforts to avoid attracting attention, arguing that their recent activities appeared inconsistent with those intentions. He pointed to their 15 October visit to Nottingham, which marked a return to the city where they had made an earlier joint appearance as working royals in December 2017.

The visit coincided with King Charles and Queen Camilla attending the ceremonial opening of the Seventh Senedd in Cardiff. O'Sullivan highlighted the apparent overlap between the engagements and the resulting media attention.

He also raised Harry's GQ interview, published on 20 October, the same day the King and Queen welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman to Windsor Castle for the start of his state visit to Britain.

Davies, like O'Sullivan, was sceptical about the Sussexes' reported intentions, saying: 'I don't buy that'. The former protection chief also questioned the couple's approach to publicity, suggesting that their continued engagement with selected media outlets had contributed to the attention surrounding them. He claimed they appeared to be briefing favoured outlets 'on a weekly basis'.

The commentators' remarks reflected their personal assessments, rather than evidence establishing that the Sussexes deliberately timed their appearances to compete with royal engagements.

What the Times Reported About Harry and Meghan's Plans

The Times reported that a source close to the Sussexes said the couple intended to maintain a relatively low profile while Charles undertook his nine-day Caribbean tour, which runs from 27 October to 4 November and includes visits to the Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda. The King and Queen are also attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the newspaper, Harry and Meghan had no public engagements planned for the following couple of weeks. Their children's half-term holiday also coincided with the royal tour, giving the family an opportunity to spend time together.

The source reportedly said Harry did not 'set out' to draw attention away from his father or brother and would consider their official schedules when organising his own activities. However, the source acknowledged that advance information about royal engagements was not always shared with the Duke, making it difficult for him to avoid every potential scheduling clash.

The report also referred to Prince William's planned visit to India for the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards, scheduled for 17 November in Mumbai. Harry was reportedly aware of the upcoming engagement and intended to avoid arranging activities that might compete with it.

Prince Harry's Reconciliation Appeal Also Faces Criticism

Harry's GQ interview addressed his strained relationships with Charles and William, with the Duke expressing a clear desire to repair family ties. Asked whether he wanted things to improve, he said: 'Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out'.

He also described reconciliation as particularly important, encouraging people to move beyond past disagreements rather than continue family disputes. A spokesperson for the Duke subsequently clarified that his comments were not intended as a criticism of William or any other relative.

However, News24 presenter Danica De Giorgio criticised Harry's appeal, questioning how he could expect reconciliation after publicly discussing family grievances.

'He's so entitled, and he thinks that the world owes him something. He thinks that the monarchy owes him something. And he thinks that it's okay for him to just trash the family, then do an interview claiming he wants reconciliation', she said.

De Giorgio's remarks represent her personal opinion about the Duke's conduct. Harry's comments, meanwhile, make clear that he wants to improve his relationship with his father and brother, although whether reconciliation will follow remains uncertain.