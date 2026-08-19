Lee Andrews allegedly sought a £250,000 ($338,500) publishing deal for a memoir after his release from a Dubai prison, before changing the proposed title to include wife Katie Price's name after the original pitch reportedly attracted no interest.

The claims were discussed by Andrews' former girlfriend Alana Percival in an interview shared by YouTube channel Chaos Corner. The discussion focused on Andrews' alleged efforts to secure a publishing deal following his release from prison.

Andrews Allegedly Sought £250,000 for Memoir

According to reports, Andrews was allegedly seeking £250,000 ($338,500) for a publishing deal after his release from Al Awir prison earlier this year.

Percival reportedly said she received a call about Andrews 'touting a book deal' and had heard about his plans. Chaos Corner said Andrews was 'on a frenzy, trying to get money' after his release and had created an AI-generated cover for the proposed memoir.

The project was initially titled 'Exposed - Lee Andrews, The Story He Didn't Realise He Was Writing, And Nor Did The Others!'

The reported figure was an amount Andrews allegedly sought, rather than money he is known to have received. There is no indication that a publisher agreed to the proposed sum.

Chaos Corner also said Andrews believed he could send the AI-generated cover to potential publishers and secure the £250,000 ($338,500) deal despite having no chapters. The two AI-generated versions of the proposed cover were shown during the discussion.

Katie Price's Name Was Allegedly Added for 'Clout'

Chaos Corner claimed Andrews later changed the proposed title to include Price's name after the original version reportedly attracted no takers.

The revised title was reportedly 'Headlines: The Price Of Fame For Love: Official Memoir By Lee Andrews,' bringing Price's surname into the proposed project.

Chaos Corner said the change was made 'for clout,' linking the inclusion of Price's name to her established public profile and the attention it could bring to the memoir.

The reported title change came after the original proposal failed to generate the interest Andrews was allegedly seeking. There is no indication that the revised version secured a publishing offer.

The project remained a proposed memoir rather than a completed book, with the reporting describing it as an AI-generated mock-up. No completed manuscript was reported alongside either version of the cover, and no publisher was identified as having taken on the project.

Claims Emerge Amid Andrews' Dubai Legal Troubles

The claims emerged as Andrews remains in custody in Dubai following a second arrest this year.

Andrews was initially detained at Al Awir prison in May and released after about four weeks. He was arrested again on July 11 and remains behind bars.

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The newspaper reported that the latest detention was linked to outstanding civil debts, failed repayment extensions and fraud allegations. The precise substance of the allegations has not been publicly established, and no final judgment has been reported in the current case.

Andrews has remained in the spotlight since marrying Price in January. Their relationship has attracted scrutiny over claims concerning his background, finances and previous relationships, which Andrews has disputed.

The reported £250,000 ($338,500) pitch, title change and claim that Price's name was added 'for clout' remain attributed to the account shared by Percival and Chaos Corner.