Patrick Clancy has faced renewed scrutiny online as clips from his testimony and digital evidence in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial circulate on TikTok, with some users comparing him with convicted family killer Chris Watts. The theories remain unsubstantiated, and no evidence presented in court establishes that Patrick killed his children or was responsible for Lindsay's fall.

Lindsay is on trial over the January 2023 deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. Her defence argues she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder and was not criminally responsible. Prosecutors argue the killings were deliberate.

Why Patrick Clancy Is Compared With Chris Watts

The online comparison centres on Patrick being the surviving father after the deaths of his children, with TikTok users scrutinising his testimony, movements and digital evidence presented at trial.

Watts was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters in Colorado in 2018. TikTok users drawing the comparison appear to be focusing on the narrative of a husband initially viewed as a grieving family member before suspicion shifted.

One TikTok post displayed photographs of Patrick and Watts alongside Taylor Swift's 'exile,' using the lyric 'I think I've seen this film before.' Its caption claimed Patrick did not expect Lindsay to survive and wanted to become the grieving father who could start over, while stating: 'No evidence points to Lindsay anymore.'

Those claims are social-media speculation, not findings by the court.

Patrick's Testimony Draws Fresh Scrutiny

Patrick's testimony has become a focus of online discussion because of questions surrounding his movements on the afternoon the children died.

An email sent at 5:24pm by Patrick has been highlighted in viral posts. Patrick acknowledged that the message could have been sent from his iPhone, while surveillance showed him entering a CVS at about 5:32pm.

@classicinteriordesign Uh-oh. Oopsie daisy. This is when the judge I’m almost snapped his neck trying to see the email on the screen and it looks like he’s glaring at him but ironically, I think he is also glaring at what just unfolded. It’s undeniable he was in the house in the basement at 5:24. She wasn’t supposed to live. There wasn’t supposed to be a trial. ♬ original sound - 💕💓Hear me out ok💓💕

@lowfye3 Earlier when they cross-examined Patrick, he said he never Googled anything about sicide. Today Reddington brought the receipts on the Surface Pro forensic exam. Patrick’s email was the one signed into Lindsay’s Facebook account right when that activity happened — Facebook access at 9:40 a.m., then Spotify for Tom T. Hall, Google for the singer, Wikipedia, and the click-through to the sicide methods page (it was an indirect hyperlink from the musician’s death section, not a direct “ways to ☠️” search). Lindsay was at the doctor’s with her kid during that exact window. Investigator couldn’t say who was actually sitting at the keyboard. The timeline and the login don’t match the earlier denial. Thoughts? #LindsayClancyTrial #LindsayClancy #TrueCrimeTok #CourtTok #ClancyTrial ♬ original sound - 𓂃 𓈒𓏸 𓇼suiren

The timing has prompted TikTok users to reconstruct Patrick's movements and question what happened during the period surrounding the children's deaths. However, the testimony does not establish that Patrick sent the message from the family computer or that he was involved in the killings.

Some social-media posts have gone further, alleging without evidence that Patrick was responsible for the children's deaths or questioning the account of Lindsay's fall from the second-floor window.

Computer Searches Become Part of Online Theories

Another trial clip centres on computer activity from August 2022. Patrick was questioned about a search involving country singer Tom T. Hall, followed by his Wikipedia page and a link containing information about suicide methods.

Patrick said he remembered Hall's music but did not recall deliberately searching for suicide methods.

The questioning has attracted attention because users have attempted to connect the searches with later events. However, the testimony did not establish that Patrick conducted the search or identify who was operating the computer at the time.

Digital evidence concerning Lindsay's Apple Watch has also generated online speculation. Trial testimony established that the watch was linked to her iPhone and that health and activity information could synchronise between the devices, but the data does not establish who operated the watch.

Trial Still Centres on Lindsay's Mental State

The renewed scrutiny of Patrick comes as the trial continues to examine Lindsay's mental state and whether she can be held criminally responsible.

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Forensic psychologist Paul Zeizel testified that Lindsay told him she heard a male voice ordering her to kill her children and herself. He said he believed she was experiencing psychosis.

Prosecutors dispute that account and argue that Lindsay's actions were deliberate and planned.

The online theories surrounding Patrick remain separate from the central question before the court: whether Lindsay was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children.

While TikTok users continue to compare Patrick with Watts and dissect testimony and digital evidence, the allegations against Patrick remain unproven and are not findings of the court.