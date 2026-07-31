Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly plotting a part-time return to the UK to establish a so-called 'rival royal court' that could torment Prince William and Kate once they ascend the throne, a royal commentator has claimed.

The explosive suggestion, made by broadcaster Mark Dolan on The Royalist podcast, has reignited debate over the Sussexes' future ties to Britain and the long-term shape of the monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Britain this month with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for their first family visit in four years. That trip alone was enough to set the rumour mill spinning about a more permanent transatlantic shuffle, but Dolan's remarks have taken speculation into more combustible territory.

Rival Royal Court Claim Sparks Royal Family Drama

Dolan told the podcast that Harry and Meghan would 'make life a misery' for King William and Queen Catherine if they were to base themselves in the UK for up to half the year, operating what he described as a 'rival royal court.'

He went further, suggesting the dynamic could extend into the next generation, with Archie and Lilibet potentially making life difficult for their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis as teenagers and young adults.

He also urged King Charles to modernise the monarchy by 'scaling back' operations and turning it into a 'lean, mean fighting machine,' arguing that while Charles has been a 'good king,' he must confront the threat posed by a rival centre of royal gravity.

The comments did not go unchallenged. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called the remarks 'deeply distasteful' and said they were 'genuinely disgusted' by the suggestion that two children could be cast as future antagonists in adult disputes.

'Whatever views people may hold about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, children should never be dragged into adult disputes or portrayed as future antagonists for the sake of a provocative soundbite,' the spokesperson said.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Dolan's claims rest on his own analysis and unnamed insiders rather than official plans from Kensington Palace or Frogmore Cottage. Still, the timing is awkward.

Harry's recent UK security row and the Highgrove meeting with Charles have already kept the royal news cycle busy, and the idea of a semi-permanent Sussex base in Britain plays straight into existing tensions over status, security funding and public role.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Plot UK Return After Feeling 'Unwelcome in US' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Plot UK Return After Feeling 'Unwelcome in US'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle UK Return Plans Under Scrutiny

Dolan has previously floated the idea that Harry and Meghan might 'reverse Mexit' and seek a foothold back in Britain, alleging they could buy a property here and even sell their place in Portugal.

He has also suggested Harry feels 'very isolated' in the US while Meghan has faced professional setbacks, though these are unverified claims.

Other commentators have argued Meghan's angle is more transactional, suggesting she sees a UK return as a way to 'recalibrate' royal credentials as her American brand loses momentum. Dolan himself has described her as 'pathologically transactional' and said she views Britain as a chance to 'go back to the royal well.'

For what it's worth, the Sussex spokesperson has drawn a firm line around the children. 'There is a fundamental difference between criticising public figures and choosing to demonise two young children who have done absolutely nothing to warrant it,' the statement read, adding that speculating about Archie and Lilibet making life miserable for their cousins was 'an extraordinary and irresponsible thing to say about children.'

The claims remain unverified and should therefore be treated with caution. What is clear is that the monarchy's future operating model is under fresh scrutiny, with critics and supporters alike asking whether a 'lean' institution can coexist with a high-profile, semi-resident Sussex branch.

Whether Harry and Meghan actually want a part-time UK base, or whether this is just more noise in a long-running family dispute, remains to be seen.