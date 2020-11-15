Prince Harry made a video appearance on dance reality show "Strictly Come Dancing" on Saturday to give best wishes to his close friend, JJ Chalmers who is a celebrity dancer.

Though the Duke of Sussex is now settled in Santa Barbara, California with Meghan Markle and son, Archie, he took out time to wish his friend, JJ Chalmers and his professional partner Amy Dowden well. "Nice tan JJ. Hi Amy it's really nice to meet you. When I first met JJ he was a shell of himself, but then to see you shine through Invictus, that was the start of an amazing journey," Prince Harry said when JJ and Amy were rehearsing for their performance.

"I'm so genuinely proud. You're not a dancer, proving that you can do anything you put your mind to, which is amazing," he concluded.

JJ told about Harry: "If Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games, I would not have had that catalyst moment that changed my life forever."

In an interview with Hello! magazine this month, JJ told that he actually honed his skills at the royal wedding of his friend and Meghan Markle.

"I remember dancing at Harry and Meghan's wedding. It was a bit of a reunion as there were a lot of mine and Harry's mutual friends there," said JJ, who first met Prince Harry when he was asked to be spokesperson for the inaugural Invictus Games.

"I've been at Invictus opening and closing ceremonies with Harry when music is playing, but I can't remember if he was cutting any shapes," added JJ, as he and Amy joined us for an exclusive photoshoot to mark Remembrance Sunday.

"There's one thing I can say with confidence – I'm a better dancer than Harry now," he said.

He concluded: "I've heard from Harry and he is immensely proud that I've taken the true heart of Invictus to the biggest audience possible on Strictly."

JJ is one of the most favourite dancers of the judges as well as the audience this year.