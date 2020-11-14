Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a new US-based PR firm as they begin their journey to launch their new non-profit organisation, Archewell. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have roped in former Pinterest communications head to lead their press team.

The former Pinterest head of communications Christine Schirmer will be joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Hollywood PR firm Sunshine Sachs. She will manage the couple's new US press secretary Toya Holness along with their UK-based communications lead James Holt. This was revealed in an announcement by Sunshine Sachs, reports PRWeek.

The Los Angeles-based employees are understood to have started working for Harry and Meghan from October.

Schirmer lead Pinterest's communications since 2017 before she left the company in July. Meanwhile, former footballer Holness has worked as director of corporate communications and marketing for Deluxe, a video creation and distribution company, and director of communications for New York City's Department of Education.

When Harry and Meghan officially left the Firm in March, their staff was heavily scaled back. The couple's former head of communications, Sara Latham was moved to Queen Elizabeth II's private office. However, they decided to keep Holt, who will now report to Christine.

This news comes after Harry and Meghan launched a website for their new charitable foundation in late October. Archewell, that has been named after their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was registered in March. It was created following their applications to trademark "Sussex Royal" for a range of goods and activities. But the Sussexes give up the name after they stepped down as working royals.

There were speculations that the couple could postpone Archewell launch until next year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. However the website going live suggests that Harry and Meghan are ready to move forward with the launch. Meanwhile, their new PR team will oversee the communications strategy for Archewell, future production projects, and other personal ventures.

Catherine St-Laurent is Chief of Staff to Harry and Meghan, and she also serves as Executive Director of Archewell since April.