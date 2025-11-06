Prince Harry's decision to announce a major trip to Canada as Prince William began his Brazil visit has been described as a 'declaration of war' by royal insiders. The Duke of Sussex's engagements, which coincide with his brother's five-day Earthshot Prize tour, have reportedly reignited tensions between the pair and caused frustration within Kensington Palace.

According to sources, Harry, 41, will spend the week in Canada to mark Remembrance, attending a series of events that overlap directly with William's official programme in South America. The timing has once again placed the brothers on parallel global stages, fuelling claims that competition between them has resurfaced despite years of strained relations.

Harry's 'Picking a Fight'

Palace aides have described Harry's move as 'brazen and deliberate'. Senior courtiers view the overlap as a calculated act of rivalry.

'It's come across as Harry deliberately picking a fight', said one insider. 'Announcing an overlapping overseas trip just as William landed feels like a pointed move. In royal terms, clashing schedules are a serious breach, the calendar is treated almost like a matter of state.'

Another royal figure added that the timing appeared too exact to be accidental. 'Harry would've known William's tour dates well in advance. Whether he meant it or not, it signals that he's acting completely on his own terms now', the source explained.

William, 43, arrived in Rio de Janeiro on 3 November for the Earthshot Prize summit, where he promoted environmental initiatives and met local communities. While he was photographed playing volleyball with schoolchildren, Harry's office in California released details of his Canadian itinerary, drawing attention away from the Brazil events.

One former aide said the news 'landed like a bomb' inside William's team. 'This week was meant to belong to William – it was a major spotlight for the Earthshot project', the aide added. 'But almost as soon as he started his first event, the focus swung straight to Harry. You can guess the reaction – people were livid.'

Harry's Canada Tour Mirrors Royal Tradition — and Reportedly Irks William's Camp

Harry's visit, starting 5 November, includes a lunch with the True Patriot Love Foundation, meetings at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's Veterans Centre, and an evening gala hosted by the Halo Trust. The structure mirrors a traditional royal tour — complete with public engagements, charitable visits, and a formal dinner — which has reportedly added to tensions.

'The optics are hard to ignore', said a palace observer. 'One brother is officially representing the monarchy overseas, while the other is running a similar tour independently. It muddles the distinction between sanctioned royal duty and private initiative – exactly the kind of confusion the Palace wants to prevent.'

The similarities have led to claims that Harry's independent work risks confusing the public about his current role, given that he no longer serves as a working royal.

Tensions Remain High Despite Explanation From Harry's Team

A spokesperson for Harry denied any intent to overshadow his brother's mission. The team explained that the dates were determined by security arrangements and the hosting organisations, not by Harry himself.

'The events were planned nearly a year ago. The date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry. The period of Remembrance traditionally extends from 1–11 November and has done for over a century', the statement read. 'We are always guided, as to when we can announce trips like this, by the advice given to us by his private security advisers and the event's security team.'

The spokesperson added that the visit represents a return to a country of personal significance. Canada hosted the Invictus Games in 2017, marking a key moment in Harry's public and private life.

Despite these clarifications, royal insiders say feelings remain strained. One senior figure commented, 'This isn't really a question of blame, it's a matter of respect. Moves like this make it almost impossible for William and Harry to find any common ground again'.