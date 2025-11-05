Ben Duncan, a former university friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has died after falling from a central London rooftop. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident, which occurred at the Trafalgar St. James Hotel overlooking Trafalgar Square.

Authorities have confirmed that his death is being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious.

Incident at the Trafalgar St. James Hotel

Police were called to Cockspur Street in Westminster at 23:02 on 30 October 2025 following reports of a man on the roof of a building. According to the Metropolitan Police, Duncan fell from height before emergency services arrived. Despite efforts from the London Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said officers responded to reports of a man on a rooftop before confirming that the man had fallen. They added that the incident was being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious. Duncan's body was later found in nearby Spring Gardens, just off Trafalgar Square.

The London Ambulance Service also confirmed their response, noting that multiple resources were deployed, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, paramedics in fast-response cars, members of the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and a trauma team from London's Air Ambulance.

Safety Measures and Scene Details

Reports indicate that the hotel's rooftop bar, where Duncan was last seen, has high plastic safety screens around its perimeter. The fall was estimated to have been from seven storeys, roughly 100 feet, according to initial findings. The area surrounding the scene was cordoned off during the investigation as authorities worked to determine the circumstances of the fall.

The Trafalgar St. James Hotel, located near one of London's busiest tourist areas, is known for its rooftop views of the city. While no foul play has been suspected, police have stated that formal inquiries are continuing, with a file expected to be prepared for the coroner.

Connection to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Duncan was part of the same social circle as Prince William and Kate Middleton during their time at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in the early 2000s. The university years of the Prince and Princess of Wales have long been considered an important chapter in royal history, as the couple met and began their relationship there.

Friends recalled Duncan's connection to that period, describing him as part of the close-knit group that surrounded the royal couple at university. He later became known for his television appearances, including stints on Big Brother and other reality programmes.

Memories of University Years

In a 2010 interview, Duncan had spoken about the atmosphere at St Andrews when William and Kate were students. He described how royal protection officers were ever-present on campus but said the couple were largely left to enjoy student life without intrusion.

'Because we'd had Will and Kate in our midst, we had royal protection officers swarming the place,' Duncan said at the time. 'We knew that they had hit it off, and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it.'

He also recalled being at the now-famous charity fashion show where Middleton reportedly caught William's attention with a daring dress. 'He was sitting front row, and his eyes were like stalks,' Duncan said. 'She brushed by him on the way to the catwalk, and things were never the same again — the whole history of the monarchy had been altered.'

Police Findings

Authorities have reiterated that Duncan's death is not being treated as suspicious. While the cause of death has been attributed to a fall from height, there has been no indication of foul play or external involvement. A post-mortem examination and coroner's inquest are expected to take place in due course to formally determine the cause.