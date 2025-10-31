Prince William is reportedly planning a royal purge that could strip several members of the royal family of their titles. The move is set to have serious consequences for Prince Harry, who is now convinced that once William ascends to the throne, he will be permanently banished from royal circles.

According to royal expert Tom Bower, 'Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all'. With King Charles III's health increasingly under scrutiny, it seems Harry's fears may not be unfounded.

The catalyst for Harry's mounting anxiety came when his uncle, Prince Andrew, made the shocking decision to step down from his Duke of York title. This move set off alarms for Harry, who now fears he could be next on William's hit list.

William's Power Play: Royal Title Stripped from Andrew at His Request

Prince William has allegedly been central to the decision to strip his uncle, Prince Andrew, of his royal title. King Charles III removed the Duke of York title at William's urging, following the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew has long denied accusations made by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked to him as a young woman. However, Andrew has allegedly paid an estimated $16 million in 2022 to settle the civil case brought against him.

Royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich notes, 'Prince William has no tolerance for scandals that tarnish the monarchy'. The decision to remove Andrew's title was a direct reflection of William's hardline stance on members of the family whose actions could damage the royal brand. And it doesn't end there.

A palace insider reveals, 'William will ensure that Andrew's royal status and holdings will be eradicated as one of his first acts as king, with Harry and Meghan right behind them on his hit list!'

William's next target is rumoured to be his estranged brother, who, along with his wife, Meghan, has been outspoken in criticising the royal family.

Harry and Meghan's Titles Are Next on Prince William's List

Prince William's plan to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles appears to be gaining momentum. Sources close to the future king suggest that he is quietly building support for this move.

Harry's public statements, along with Meghan's continued use of the 'Her Royal Highness' title despite being ordered to stop by the late Queen Elizabeth, have reportedly made William determined to remove their titles once he becomes king.

An anonymous courtier states, 'This will effectively leave Harry an outcast with no status or reason to return to England'.

Insiders claim William feels particularly aggrieved by the couple's multiple public interviews, in which they have criticised the royal family and hinted at instances of racial prejudice. This behaviour, combined with their floundering ventures in the US, has only worsened their standing in William's eyes.

A palace source adds, 'William doesn't trust his brother. He doesn't want to have anything else to do with him'. The brothers' strained relationship has been evident in recent months, with William's absence from a recent meeting between Harry and their father, King Charles III, further illustrating the divide.

Other Royals Who Might Lose Their Title Once William is King

As Prince William consolidates his power, it's not just Harry and Meghan who could be stripped of their titles. Insiders reveal that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Andrew's daughters, are also at risk of losing their royal status. Additionally, Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, could see their titles removed, too.

In a candid moment, William admitted during an appearance on Apple TV+'s 'The Reluctant Traveller' that he intends to take the monarchy in a new direction. He stated that he 'would do things differently than his predecessors' and that 'he doesn't fear change'. However, his decision to implement these changes could unsettle many within the royal family, who are said to be fearful of their diminishing influence.

An insider concludes, 'That fear is now running rampant throughout his family, who see their royal status coming to an end'.

As the future of the monarchy hangs in the balance, it seems that Prince William is preparing for a sweeping overhaul of royal titles and privileges once he takes the throne.