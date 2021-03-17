Gayle King revealed on Tuesday that talks between Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Prince William in the fallout of the former's Oprah interview "were not productive."

The "CBS This Morning" host shared that she talked to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the interview just "to see how they were feeling." She found out that Prince Harry "has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father."

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," King said.

"And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still," she added as she revealed that no one in the Royal Family has talked to the duchess yet.

.@GayleKing says Prince Harry & Meghan also shared that no one in the royal family had spoken with Meghan as of this weekend. Gayle continued, "They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family."

"And I think it's frustrating to them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant," the news anchor explained.

"And until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family," King added.

The 66-year-old broadcast journalist also discussed the bullying claims against Meghan Markle, which Buckingham Palace has opened an investigation into with a third party. King pointed out that these claims were made in 2018 and only revisited prior to the release of the couple's Oprah interview.

She said that anyone who has worked with the Duchess of Sussex contradicted the allegations as they know her to be a sweet and caring person. She also pointed out that Meghan has documents to back up everything that she revealed in her Oprah interview.

King advised the Royal Family "to acknowledge that there are issues" since right now "no one is acknowledging." She said that is all that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really want. They want to have an honest conversation.