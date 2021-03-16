Michelle Obama weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview with Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday. She talked about the couple's dedication to public service and touched on the concerning subject of racism.

The former U.S. First Lady discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview during an episode of "TODAY." She shared her hopes that their interview is a "teachable moment" for the disputing royals. She also empathised with Meghan, given their shared experience of loneliness. Obama previously opened up about feeling lonely during her time at the White House.

"Public service, it's a bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don't understand it, and nor should they. The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us in public service. It's about the people that we serve," she said when Hager asked what went through her mind when she heard the challenges Meghan faced when she served as senior royal.

"I always try to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we are actually here to serve," she added.

Obama likewise commented on the allegations of racism Meghan and Harry raised during their Oprah interview. Hager thought it must have been "heartbreaking" for the couple to hear a family member express concern over how dark their son Archie's skin colour would be.

"I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear, that she felt like she was in her own family — her own family thought differently of her," the host said to which the 57-year old explained that "race isn't a new construct in this world for people of colour."

Obama admitted that she was not completely surprised "to hear her [Meghan] feelings and have them articulated." However, there is one thing that she hopes to come out of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview and that is forgiveness. She reminded people that "first and foremost" the people involved in the conversation are a family. She wants nothing more than "forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all."