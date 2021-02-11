Prince Harry's Invictus Games veterans have found a way to support frontline NHS workers in their "new kind of battle" with coronavirus pandemic.

While the Invictus Games was recently postponed for the second time due to the COVID-19 crisis, the veterans are going to be occupied with their new collaboration with the NHS. The former military personnel will host six podcasts on a variety of wellbeing themes to provide guidance on supporting the physical, mental, and social wellbeing of medical workers and other staff during and after the pandemic, reports Mail Online.

The podcasts are designed to help inspire and support NHS workers, and are based on lessons learned by the Invictus community during its recovery. Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, is an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

The Duke of Sussex released a statement about the foundation's new initiative, drawing comparisons between the Armed Forces personnel and the NHS. He said: "For a year now, NHS workers have been engaged in a new kind of battle. They have consistently set aside their own physical and emotional health in the service of others."

"This service and sacrifice resonates deeply with so many in the Armed Forces community. With this ongoing project, we know that the NHS and Invictus communities will learn from each other, support each other, and lead conversations that everyone can draw from. It is from these shared experiences I hope people can find strength, compassion, and understanding, and the inspiration they need for their own recovery and resilience," the 36-year-old added.

The first podcast under the new collaboration will be released on Thursday, featuring Glenn Haughton, the Armed Forces mental health champion, talking about reconnecting with the family.

Prerana Issar, chief people officer for NHS England and NHS Improvement, applauded the initiative by Invictus Games. She said: "This partnership offers practical support to further complement the already extensive help available for our hard-working staff from the mental health hotline exclusively for NHS workers, through to access to health and wellbeing apps which thousands of staff have already benefited from."

The Invictus Games were due to be staged in the Hague, the Netherlands this summer, but has been postponed until Spring 2022 due to the global pandemic. It was originally due to take place in the Hague in May last year but was rescheduled following the outbreak of the virus.