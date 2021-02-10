Prince William and Prince Harry have been feuding for a long time now, but their rift may have not lasted this long if their mother Princess Diana was alive.

Royal expert Robert Jobson believes that the Princess of Wales would have wanted her two sons to reconcile and would have banged their heads together to make them confront their issues. "I think they ought to [fix things]," Jobson told Us Weekly about the royal siblings.

The 56-year-old, who is currently promoting his new book "Prince Philip's Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh," further said: "And I think that, you know, their mother, if [she] was alive, I trust [she would] bang their heads together and say, 'Do a television makeup. Do a television interview and just stop the stories.' Because we're never going to stop talking about them unless they do something about it."

Read more Princess Diana considered this US President 'the sexiest man alive'

Jobson also said that he is sure Prince Charles is also "upset" about the rift between his sons and does not know why it has lasted this long. He said: "We all fall out with our siblings [now and] again, but to continue into a feud is a little, unlike Harry, actually. The character that I knew, he was quite relaxed, actually. And I think he wouldn't have wanted to continue this. So, I don't understand what the problem is."

The royal biographer noted that there "must be something really deep down that's offended" Harry to keep his distance from his brother, but he should still try to solve their issues. Jobson added that he doesn't understand what issues Harry's wife Meghan Markle has with the British royal family, but "someone somewhere has to mend this rift."

"It's not a drama, it's real life," Jobson said.

While the speculations of a rift between Harry and William have been around for several years now, the younger royal publicly confirmed in an interview in 2019 that he and his brother were "on different paths."

Jobson says that Queen Elizabeth II is also "deeply upset" by the drama between her grandsons. He said: "The Queen, she's 95 years old, so show some respect. And whether it upsets you, your balance or your equilibrium, your zone, or whatever it is, grow up. The bottom line is, you know, in life, people upset you, but it doesn't mean that you can't just see them once a year, smile and move on. And I think they call it the stiff upper lip or the grin and bear it of the British people."

"I think there's been a [gross] disrespect of the Queen and the Prince of Wales by Harry and Meghan. I think the way they behaved was both childish and passionate," he added.